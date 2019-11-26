Flights to Jackson, Mississippi, and Des Moines, Iowa, coming to MIA in summer 2020

Direct flights to Jackson, Mississippi, and Des Moines, Iowa, are coming to Miami International Airport next summer.

American Airlines is launching the first-time service to these cities as part of the company’s MIA hub expansion. Service to and from Jackson and Des Moines will run on weekends from June 4, 2020, through Aug. 17, 2020. Tickets go on sale this week.

In September, American announced it will expand its service to Latin America in 2020 with more flights going from MIA to Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; and São Paulo, Brazil.

The service ramp-up comes after Chile-based LATAM, Latin America’s largest airline, ditched its partnership with American in favor of a deal with Delta Airlines this year. LATAM was part of American’s OneWorld code-sharing network, meaning American booked its customers on LATAM flights from Miami to many Latin American cities.

Now, American is building out its own network of flights to its MIA hub and one-stop connections to Latin American cities.