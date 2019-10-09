American Airlines expects to have its Boeing Max planes back in the air in January

FILE - In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) AP

American Airlines plans to have its Boeing Max planes back in the air by January of next year.

The company announced Wednesday that it expects federal regulators to re-certify the aircraft late this year in time for American Max flights to resume on Jan. 16, 2020.

“American Airlines anticipates that the impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX will lead to recertification of the aircraft later this year and resumption of commercial service in January 2020,” American said in a statement. “We are in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Department of Transportation (DOT).”

The FAA grounded the Max worldwide in March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people in a six month period. Since then, American has been shuffling its fleet and schedule to avoid cancellations. Still, the company estimates 140 flights per day have been cut as the Max remains nonoperational.

Boeing is working on changes to flight-control software and computers on board the Max planes. The FAA said there is no timeline for when the Max planes will be re-certified.

“The FAA is following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline, for returning the Boeing 737 Max to passenger service,” the agency said in a statement. “The FAA will lift the aircraft’s prohibition order when it is deemed safe to do so. The FAA is continuing to evaluate Boeing’s software modification and is still developing necessary training requirements.”

American has 24 Max jets and anticipates having 40 by the end of the year, all part of its original order from Boeing. Prior to the grounding in March, American used many of its Max planes for flights to Latin America from Miami International Airport.

American has about 950 jets, not counting smaller American Eagle planes.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.