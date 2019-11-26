Exclusive art events are coming to luxury condos on the eve of Art Basel. Here’s why

A rendition of the Ballerina by Jeff Koons at the Oceana Key Biscayne.

Luxury condo towers across Miami are prepping for Art Basel by hosting meet and greets with famed artists, including Jeff Koons, and exclusive showings.

It’s all part of what buyers expect these days, organizers said.

“More buildings are doing this,” Alex Martin said, vice president of Doral-based KW Property Management & Consulting. “People are buying at these places for the experience. They buy into these buildings to become the residents that never check out.”

Residents at Oceana Key Biscayne, Brickell City Center, Portofino South Beach and Eighty Seven Park will have the chance to mingle with artists over wine and cheese. Martin is organizing events for homeowners at Oceana to meet Jeff Koons, the sculptor behind Oceana’s permanent installation Ballerina. Residents at Portofino, Brickell City Center and Eighty Seven Park, which opened in the summer, will have the opportunity to chat with different artists. The artists have yet to be announced for Portofino and Brickell City Center, but Eighty Seven Park will host Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, who designed the project.

All of the events are exclusive to residents and their guests. “It adds to that exclusivity value,” said Martin.

The events also help build community, said Marcella Novela, founder and president of the Miami Beach-based Art Conductor. She is curating a rotating art collection with Massachusetts-based art gallery Cynthia-Reeves for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach.

Novela and Allison Greenfield, a partner at Lionheart Capital covered in mid-November all of the common spaces at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, or about 25,000 square feet, with approximately 50 artworks by a variety of artists, including Allison Gildersleeve, Stephen Schaub and collaborators Sam Stubblefield and Joshua Borsman. Residents can purchase the artworks — some already have, Greenfield said — which are priced between $2,000 to $110,000 per artwork.

“What happens is you have a new condo open but over time the style gets old. With the gallery rotating artwork, you’re constantly seeing new art and new ideas,” Greenfield said.

Novela and Greenfield also established an artist in residence program, in which a local talent spends three months working from a studio at the residence and working with homeowners on any of their creative projects. The first artist to participate, Magnus Sodamin, will start operating from the space this week. Based in Miami, Sodamin developed his painting practice from the Nansen Academy in Lillehammer, Norway.

“We are creating this ambiance where you feel engaged. Some of these new buildings have no activation and we want people to feel like they’re at home from the start,” Novela said.

The events are happening days away from Art Basel as snow birds return to South Florida. Art Basel Miami Beach will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Dec. 5-8, 2019.

“It’s becoming part of our culture and is expected by residents,” Martin said.