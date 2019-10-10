Art Basel
When is Art Basel Miami Beach 2019?
Art Basel’s next Miami Beach fair is open to the public Dec. 5-8, 2019. VIP invitation-only hours are Dec. 4 and 5.
This year, Art Basel Miami Beach unveils a new sector, Meridians, for large-scale works and installations. Entrance is include with a fair ticket. The VIP preview for Meridians is the evening of Dec. 3.
The fair is located in the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach. A one-day ticket costs $65 and may be purchased online or at the fair. An all-days ticket costs $145. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.
