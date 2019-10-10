When is Art Basel Miami Beach 2019?

View of the piece “Head”, by artist Nicolas Party, on display at Kaufmann repetto Gallery, during the Art Basel’s preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center, taking place December 6 - 9, in Miami Beach on Wednesday December 05, 2018. pportal@miamiherald.com

Art Basel’s next Miami Beach fair is open to the public Dec. 5-8, 2019. VIP invitation-only hours are Dec. 4 and 5.

This year, Art Basel Miami Beach unveils a new sector, Meridians, for large-scale works and installations. Entrance is include with a fair ticket. The VIP preview for Meridians is the evening of Dec. 3.

The fair is located in the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach. A one-day ticket costs $65 and may be purchased online or at the fair. An all-days ticket costs $145. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.