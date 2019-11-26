More Sears and Kmart stores are closing. Here are the ones shutting down in Florida

Nearly 100 Sears and Kmart stores will be shutting their doors for good this holiday season, including in Florida.

Transform Holdco, the parent company of the two retailers, announced the decision earlier this month to close 96 of its stores.

Most affected stores will begin their going out of business sales on Dec. 2 and will be closed by February 2020, according to Transform Holdco.

Sears and Kmart stores have had a steady stream of closures for the past several years as the brands, which once dominated the retail industry, struggle to save its dying businesses.

The news of additional closures comes a little more than a year after its former owner, the publicly held Sears Holding Company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018. Florida saw three stores disappear last November when the company closed 46 of its “unprofitable” stores.

Early this year, a bankruptcy judge approved the sale of many of the company’s remaining assets to Eddie Lampert, the investor who ran Sears Holdings for more than a decade. Lampert, who lives in Miami-Dade County, formed Transform Holdco.

Once the latest round of closures is completed, the company will retain 182 stores. Nine Sears and three Kmarts will remain in South Florida,

Here are the Florida stores slated to close by February 2020:

Sears

▪ Sears and Sears Auto Center at Southland Mall, 20701 SW 112th Avenue in Cutler Bay. Layoffs for its combined 80 employees are expected to begin on Feb. 16, according to paperwork filed with Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity.

▪ Sears at Westland Mall, 1625 West 49th Street in Hialeah.

▪ Sears at Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

Kmart

▪ Kmart at Oakwood Plaza, 3800 Oakwood Boulevard in Hollywood. Layoffs for its 88 employees are expected to begin on Feb. 16, according to paperwork filed with Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity.

▪ Kmart at Central Shopping Plaza, 3825 7th St. North West in Miami. Layoffs for its 99 employees are expected to begin on Dec. 1.

▪ Kmart at Beachway Plaza, 7350 Manatee Ave. West in Bradenton.

▪ Kmart at Lantana Village Square, 1201 South Dixie Highway in Lantana.