Business

46 Sears and Kmarts are closing — including one in South Florida. Here’s the full list

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

August 23, 2018 12:55 PM

There will be 46 fewer places to shop for kids’ clothes and Kenmore appliances this holiday season after 33 Sears and 13 more Kmart stores close in November.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline Sears Holdings’ operations, strengthen our capital position and focus on our best stores, this week the company informed associates at 46 unprofitable stores that we will be closing these stores in November 2018,” Sears Holdings wrote in a release.

The three stores closing in Florida are all Sears — International Mall in Doral, Coastland Center in Naples and University Square Mall in Tampa. The Auto Center at the Doral store will close in late October. The one in Naples will be done by the end of this month.

Three Miami-Dade stores, including the one at Aventura Mall, were among Sears massive closings in 2017.

Kmarts closing nationally:

California

935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley

1075 Shaw Ave., Clovis

3625 E. 18th St. Antioch

6310 W. Third St., Los Angeles

Connecticut

589 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

Delaware

301 College Square, Newark

Illinois

3231 Chicago Road, Steger

Missouri

11 S. Kings Highway 61, Cape Girardeau

Mississippi

2308 Highway 45 N., Columbus

New York

605 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Oregon

440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham

West Virginia

101 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot

Wyoming

2150 S. Douglas Highway, Gillette

Sears closing nationally:

Arizona

Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N. U.S. Highway 89, Flagstaff

California

Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz

Colorado

2424 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction

Florida

2266 University Square Mall, Tampa

1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral

Coastland Center, 2000 Ninth St. N., Naples

Georgia

Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St., Savannah

2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta

100 Mall Blvd., Suite 300, Brunswick

Illinois

1631 E. Empire St., Bloomington

Indiana

4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne

Kentucky

3000 Mall Road, Florence

Louisiana

1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond

Massachusetts

50 Holyoke St., Holyoke

Silver City Galleria, 2 Galleria Mall Drive, Taunton

Michigan

1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson

North Carolina

4601 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

New Hampshire

77 Rockingham Park Blvd., Salem

1500 S. Willow St., Manchester

New Jersey

4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

New York

200 Eastview Mall, Victor

578 Aviation Road, Queens/Glen Falls

1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park

Ohio

2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

9505 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati-Northgate

Oregon

11800 SE 82nd Ave., Happy Valley/Portland

Texas

400 Memorial City Way, Houston

Post Oak Mall, College Station-Bryan

Utah

7453 S. Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan

Virginia

12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax

Washington

8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver

Wisconsin

4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire

Valley View Mall, 4200 U.S. Highway 16, La Crosse

