46 Sears and Kmarts are closing — including one in South Florida. Here’s the full list

There will be 46 fewer places to shop for kids’ clothes and Kenmore appliances this holiday season after 33 Sears and 13 more Kmart stores close in November.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline Sears Holdings’ operations, strengthen our capital position and focus on our best stores, this week the company informed associates at 46 unprofitable stores that we will be closing these stores in November 2018,” Sears Holdings wrote in a release.
The three stores closing in Florida are all Sears — International Mall in Doral, Coastland Center in Naples and University Square Mall in Tampa. The Auto Center at the Doral store will close in late October. The one in Naples will be done by the end of this month.
Three Miami-Dade stores, including the one at Aventura Mall, were among Sears massive closings in 2017.
Kmarts closing nationally:
California
935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley
1075 Shaw Ave., Clovis
3625 E. 18th St. Antioch
6310 W. Third St., Los Angeles
Connecticut
589 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
Delaware
301 College Square, Newark
Illinois
3231 Chicago Road, Steger
Missouri
11 S. Kings Highway 61, Cape Girardeau
Mississippi
2308 Highway 45 N., Columbus
New York
605 Old Country Road, Riverhead
Oregon
440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham
West Virginia
101 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot
Wyoming
2150 S. Douglas Highway, Gillette
Sears closing nationally:
Arizona
Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N. U.S. Highway 89, Flagstaff
California
Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz
Colorado
2424 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction
Florida
2266 University Square Mall, Tampa
1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral
Coastland Center, 2000 Ninth St. N., Naples
Georgia
Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St., Savannah
2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta
100 Mall Blvd., Suite 300, Brunswick
Illinois
1631 E. Empire St., Bloomington
Indiana
4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne
Kentucky
3000 Mall Road, Florence
Louisiana
1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond
Massachusetts
50 Holyoke St., Holyoke
Silver City Galleria, 2 Galleria Mall Drive, Taunton
Michigan
1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson
North Carolina
4601 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
New Hampshire
77 Rockingham Park Blvd., Salem
1500 S. Willow St., Manchester
New Jersey
4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
New York
200 Eastview Mall, Victor
578 Aviation Road, Queens/Glen Falls
1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park
Ohio
2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
9505 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati-Northgate
Oregon
11800 SE 82nd Ave., Happy Valley/Portland
Texas
400 Memorial City Way, Houston
Post Oak Mall, College Station-Bryan
Utah
7453 S. Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan
Virginia
12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax
Washington
8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver
Wisconsin
4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire
Valley View Mall, 4200 U.S. Highway 16, La Crosse
