A new rendering of 2000 Ocean shows poolside cabanas with an ocean view

Future residents of Broward’s rising luxury tower will overlook the Atlantic Ocean from their poolside cabanas.

The latest rendering of the 38-story residential condo 2000 Ocean showed one of two pools residents can dip into come mid-2021. The New York-based real estate investment and development firm KAR Properties, led by Shahab S. Karmely, is behind the Hallandale Beach project.

2000 Ocean will offer 64 units with prices starting at $2.6 million. The smallest floor plan consists of three bedrooms and a den as well as three bathrooms at 3,388 square feet.

Other renderings previously published showed a spa pavilion with treatment rooms, a Hammam, or Turkish bath, and an ice room. Another rendering showed a gym overlooking a garden.

Karmely will speak later this week at the Delano South Beach about his projects 2000 Ocean and One River Point in Miami.