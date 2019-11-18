The developer behind the Miami River’s next residential tower will talk NY v. Miami

The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries will host its fall conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach at 4441 Collins Ave. MIAMI HERALD

Re|source lined up this week’s top real estate events:

▪ The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries will host its NCREIF Fall Conference 2019 from Monday through Wednesday. at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Discussions focus on investment strategies and risk analysis in the global real estate market.

Speakers include Jacques Gordon, LaSalle Investment Management Global head of research & strategy; Geoff Dohrmann, founder and CEO of Institutional Real Estate Inc.; Matt Johnson, head of Americas for UBS Multi-Managers Real Estate Group and Josh Myerberg, deputy portfolio manager for Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund.

Entrance fees vary.

▪ The industry group Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Miami will host the luncheon ‘Rise above: Policy-making and investment approaches to commercial real estate’s environmental challenges’ on Tuesday at the Four Seasons Hotel at 1435 Brickell Ave. Speakers include Irela Bagué, Bagué Group founder and CEO and chair of the City of Coral Gables Sustainability Advisory Board, Adam Lipkin, Counterpointe SRE’s executive director and Miami Herald climate change reporter Alex Harris. CREW members pay $55, non-members $75 and walk-ins $85.

▪ RedinMiami will host its Real Estate Networking Event on Thursday evening at the Delano South Beach at 1685 Collins Ave. Shahab S. Karmely, the principal behind New York-based KAR Properties real estate investment and development firm, will talk about his projects One River Point in Miami and 2000 Ocean in Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $30.