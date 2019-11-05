Redevelopment is coming to land near the Douglas Road Metrorail

Deel Realty LLC revealed some of the redevelopment plans for the area near the Douglas Road Metrorail, but it said more news would come in the months ahead.

A parking lot near the Douglas Road Metrorail Station will soon be home to a massive Volkwagen service center. But landowner Deel Realty LLC is keeping mum on how it will use two nearby lots comprising 35,704 square feet.

One of the owners of four properties near the Douglas Road Metrorail Station revealed what redevelopment is happening after the City of Miami approved rezoning the 1.47 acres in late October.

The land bordered by Douglas Road and SW 40th St., totaling about 27,626 square feet, will receive a 25,000-square-foot Volkswagen service center adjacent to the Deel Volkswagen showroom at 3601 Bird Road. The contiguous site is currently used as parking for the dealer’s cars and has two billboards.

“We’re keeping all of the Vokswagen properties the same,” said Deel Automative Dealerships President Daniel O’Malley.

Now, the property is approved for building commercial use with 80% coverage or a maximum of 40,000 square feet. Previously, it was 60% lot coverage or a maximum of 20,000 square feet. Redevelopment will bring a one-story and two-story building by mid-to-late 2020. Construction begins in the first quarter.

The decision first went through the city’s planning and zoning department and then to the city commission. The city continues to support development near the Douglas Road Metrorail as a way to boost the dwindling number of transit riders.

Redevelopment plans are still open for the 29,948-square-foot lot at 3640 Bird Road and the 14,756-square-foot lot at 3555 SW 29 Terrace. The former can be transformed into a 40,000-square-foot, five-story urban center with 80% lot coverage. It previously could be turned into a 40,000-square-foot, eight-story office building with 80% lot coverage.

The latter property can be built up to 40,000 square feet and span 80% of the lot versus the prior zoning designation allowing for 20,000 square feet to be built and up to 60% of lot coverage.

O’Malley will reveal plans in the next nine months for these pieces of land nearest to US-1 and the Metrorail station. He said, “The rest is to be continued.”