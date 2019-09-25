The Douglas Road Metrorail area may be getting even more office and residential spaces

A property owner has requested rezoning in four sites near the Douglas Road Metrorail to build more office and residential spaces.

City of Miami commissioners will discuss Thursday a redevelopment application for four properties located at 3640 Bird Ave., 3601 Bird Road., 3555 Southwest 29 Terrace and 2990 SW 36 Court near the Douglas Road Metrorail station.

The 1.47 acres are within a Transit-Oriented Development area, designated as an area in need of more density and building height according to the Miami 21 Code.

The applicant, Deel Realty LLC, would redevelop the site — which currently includes the Deel Volkswagen auto dealership on Bird Road — for large, mixed-use projects.

Neighboring businesses are not opposed to the changes.

Tito Mancuso, president of the nearby European Auto Service Center at 3773 Bird Road, said the project means more potential customers for him.

And the inevitable worsening of traffic that the project would bring does not faze him. In fact, Mancuso said, more density near Metrorail may encourage more public transit users.

“Traffic is what it is,” he said. “I don’t think you can escape it. Since it’ll be by the Metro, people might use public transit and that might help alleviate traffic.”

Deel Realty, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, requested a T5-O rezoning approval for the approximately 64,173 square feet. Three of the four sites, 3640 Bird Avenue, 3601 Bird Road, and 3555 Southwest 29 Terrace, are “D1” zoned, allowing for 36 maximum units per acre and 60 percent of lot coverage.

The change would reduce a maximum height from the current eight stories to five stories but allow 65 units per acre as well as 80 percent of lot coverage.

The location at 2990 Southwest 36 Court, zoned under “T4-L,” would allow for an increase from 36 to 65 units per acre, 80 percent instead of 60 percent of lot coverage and a five-story building height, up from the current three-story cap.

Residential, commercial and office uses would be permitted, and industrial banned.

The move comes after a series of redevelopment plans near Douglas Road Metrorail and a high-rise building boom on the outskirts and near Coral Gables.

The city’s Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board unanimously recommended approval in late July for zoning changes. Ordinance 6341 would need to pass a second reading for final approval.

Planning and zoning matters will be discussed starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. But Rebecca Wakefield, chief of staff for District 2 Commissioner Ken Russell, said the item may be deferred to accommodate a memorial service for former Mayor Maurice Ferré.