Commercial real estate, tech and ‘The Mooch’ top this week’s events

The Kabani Hotel Group of Marcus & Millichap will host its fourth annual investment forum on Thursday at the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel

The ‘Mooch’ is coming to town. His talk, and that of others, topped our noteworthy events this week:

▪The first annual Future of Logistics Technology Summit will happen Tuesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre at 280 Miracle Mile. Executives from top logistics firms, freight companies, investors, tech innovators and service providers such as SoftBank Partner of Joint Ventures & Portfolio Synergies Javier Villamizar, Easton Group President Jose A. Hernandez-Solaun and Uber Eats Operations Lead Martine Eshkenazi will speak at the LAB Miami Ventures event. Panel discussions include “Enhancing Efficiency in the Warehouse,” “Digitization of the Supply Chain” and “Last Mile Innovations.” Tickets range from about $399 to $499.

▪Anthony Scaramucci’s talk topped our list for fall’s go-to events. On Wednesday, ‘The Mooch’ will be in South Florida from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. to the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd the as part of the Real Estate Development Association’s signature speaker series. He’ll discuss South Florida’s real estate market and investment strategies. Tickets are $75 for members and $125 for nonmembers.

▪The Commercial & Industrial Foundation of South Florida (CIASF) presents its tenth annual commercial financing report on the state of the market and financing trends on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 3415 NE 2nd Ave. Speakers include First National Bank of South Miami VP Patrick Khoury and Related Group VP of Finance Ben Gerber. Tickets for members cost $70 and $90 for nonmembers.

▪The Kabani Hotel Group of Marcus & Millichap will host its fourth annual hotel investment forum on Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel at 5800 Blue Lagoon Drive. Speakers include City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, SureStay Hotels by Best Western Managing Director Rob Mentnech and Peachtree Hotel Group Executive VP of Investments Brian Waldman. Attendees will receive a local hotel market overview, forecast for 2020, Opportunity Zones and the intersection of the hotel industry and technology. Tickets range from $40-$50.

▪BisNow will host its South Florida Office Market Update: Top Projects and Meeting Tenant Demands & Design on Thursday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Southeast Financial Center at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd. Attendees will hear three panels: “The Evolution of Workplace Design,” “Miami’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Changing Tenant Needs” and “Investment, Development and Leasing of Office.” Speakers include Blanca Commercial Real Estate CEO Tere Blanca and East End Capital Managing Principal Jonathan Yormack. Tickets cost $99.

▪The Latin American Real Estate Technology Council will host its Real Estate Tech Summit from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the JW Marriott Miami at 1109 Brickell Ave. The 13 panels, which will be conducted in Spanish, will touch on topics such as the role of Bitcoin and blockchain technology in real estate, and new tech concepts and formats that will become mainstream after 2020. and “The new nich: SWS — Smart Women Spaces.” Speakers include leaders on the local scene — such as Niido and Natiivo Co-founder and CEO Harvey Hernandez, Fortune International Group Development VP Sebastian Salvat and Lennar International VP Rony Tamayo — and from across Latin America, including 4s Real Estate Regional Director Monique Cespedes and Jorge Alonso, business development manager for global architect firm Chapman Taylor. Tickets cost $600.