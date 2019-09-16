From “The Mooch” to market updates, we’ve got fall’s top real estate events

Re I source lined up the top seven events you should attend from now through December. ,

From “The Mooch” to market updates, RE I source has tagged the fall’s top real estate events. Look for weekly updates on more noteworthy events.

▪ BisNow will host the 9th annual South Florida State of the Market Sept. 25. at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. You’ll learn about the region’s mixed-use products coming online this year and in 2020 as well as market trends related to mixed-use products, commercial projects and population growth. Speakers include Codina Partner’s Armando Codina.

▪ The Commercial Industrial Association of South Florida will present “It Ain’t What You Make, It’s What You Keep” Sept. 26 at Ackerman LLP’s Three Brickell City Center space. Industry folks will learn about effective tax strategies for commercial real estate.

▪ The Real Deal’s 6th annual real estate forum and showcase takes place Oct. 17 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Financiers, developers, tech firms, architects, designers and brokers will be talking trends and showcasing their products. Topics will include affordable housing, opportunity zones and real estate technologies.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ RealInsight will host its 8th annual Florida Multifamily Summit at the Hyatt Regency Miami on Oct. 16. Miami Herald business editor Jane Wooldridge will moderate a fireside chat with Steve Patterson, president of the Related Group’s development division, and Don Rederscheid, executive director at J.P. Morgan asset group. Multi-family leaders talk about low-hanging fruit in Florida’s sub-markets and opportunity zones as well as equity investment and lending.

▪ The Miami Association of Realtors will host its Commercial Conference and Expo 2019 at the Biltmore Hotel on Oct. 18. Topics will include the “Industrial Revolution” of how industrial and warehouses are evolving and how technology is changing the commercial industry.

▪ Anthony Scaramucci — better known as “The Mooch” — is coming to town, and it’s all thanks to the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. He’ll be sharing his insights about the real estate industry and savvy business decision strategies. Sign up here for the Oct. 23 talk at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale.

▪ The Urban Land Institute will host its ULI Miami Symposium Nov. 13 at the Mandarin Oriental Miami addressing industry trends across all asset types. Speakers include some of South Florida’s most influential developers — SoLeMia partners Richard LeFrak and Jackie Soffer; Terra Group’s David Martin; Greg Mutz, chair of national multifamily developers AMLI; Toby Cobb of Grass River Properties, redevelopers of Cocowalk and The Bakery Center; and Brad Hargreaves of co-living developer Common.

▪ Learn about the national and global trends at the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries fall conference from Nov. 18-21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Panel talks focus on the real estate investment landscape and the value of U.S. properties relative to global investment.