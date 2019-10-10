Palihouse boutique hotel brings a West coast vibe to mid Beach

The laid-back, charming lobby area of Palihouse Miami Beach.

The just-opened Palihouse Miami Beach is the first East Coast hotel for Avi Brosh’s Palisociety brand of luxury boutique hotels, which is based in Los Angeles. It’s the seventh hotel for the brand, which counts among its properties Palihotel Culver City, which made Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Hot List, and Palihotel Seattle, which made Travel + Leisure’s 2019 It List.

“Miami has long been at the forefront of our vision for an east coast expansion,” said Brosh in a press release. “We’ve tailored a one-of-a-kind beach lodge for Miami Beach that conjures up the ideal seaside pied-a-terre you’ve always imagined.”

The highlight is its bright, eclectic lobby with a relaxed vibe, thanks to design touches like the mix-and-match sofas, turquoise walls and that shiny wooden reception desk.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The hotel, in a restored Art Deco building, has 71 guest rooms and studios, most with kitchenettes. It’s located on Indian Creek Waterway, about two blocks from the ocean (and everything else Mid-Beach has to offer).

Guests can borrow the house bicycles for a ride to the beach or take advantage of the complimentary Beach Butler service, which involves round-trip transportation via an electric Moke (that’s a vehicle) and beach set-up for the day.

There’s also a pool on the property, away from the street in a private courtyard, with lounge chairs and shaded spots to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

Palihouse Miami Beach

3101 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach

Reservations and information: www.palisociety.com