We’re obsessed with the eclectic lobby of this new boutique hotel in Miami Beach

West Coast, welcome to the East Coast.

Palihouse Miami Beach has just opened and it’s is the first east coast hotel for Avi Brosh’s Palisociety brand of luxury boutique hotels, which is based in Los Angeles. It’s the seventh hotel for the brand, which counts among its properties Palihotel Culver City, which made Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Hot List and Palihotel Seattle, which made Travel + Leisure’s 2019 It List.

The lobby is bright with a relaxed vibe, thanks to design touches like the mix-and-match sofas, turquoise walls and that shiny wooden reception desk.

The hotel, in a restored Art Deco building, has 71 guest rooms and studios, most with kitchenettes, on Indian Creek Waterway, about two blocks from the ocean (and everything else Mid-Beach has to offer).

If you’re a guest, you can borrow the house bicycles for a ride to the beach. Or you can be super upscale and take advantage of the complimentary Beach Butler service, which involves round-trip transportation to whatever part of the beach you like, via an electric Moke (that’s a vehicle). Your butler will set you up with an umbrella, beach towels and a beach chair for the day. Sign us up.

And don’t worry if you’d rather hang out closer to home. There’s also a pool on the property, away from the street in a private court yard, with lounge chairs and shaded spots to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

Grab a stool at the bright, attractive Lobby Bar and order a custom cocktail.

About that food and beverage situation: Also part of the hotel is Greenbriar Swim & Social, where you can eat and drink and generally lounge around in classic South Florida tourist mode. Expect sandwiches and salads, while you can order craft cocktails, wine and local beer at The Lobby Bar.

“Miami has long been at the forefront of our vision for an east coast expansion,” said Brosh in a press release. “We’ve tailored a one-of-a-kind beach lodge for Miami Beach that conjures up the ideal seaside pied-a-terre you’ve always imagined.”

Palihouse Miami Beach

3101 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach

Reservations and information: www.palisociety.com