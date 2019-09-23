Miami to hold public memorial for former Mayor Maurice Ferré at City Hall

Maurice Ferré: “Nobody is a prophet in their own home” In this January 2019 interview, former Miami Mayor Maurice Ferré talks about public transportation in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this January 2019 interview, former Miami Mayor Maurice Ferré talks about public transportation in Miami.

From the halls of power on Dinner Key, former Miami Mayor Maurice Ferré left an indelible mark on the city he envisioned as an international city.

Ferré, known as the father of modern-day Miami, died Thursday. With the blessing of Ferré’s family, the city government has planned a memorial for the former mayor at City Hall Thursday morning, where members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects.

His closed casket will be placed inside the commission chambers at 8 a.m. for a memorial service. Mayor Francis Suarez will give remarks and a video honoring his life will be presented. At 9 a.m., a motorcade will lead people from Dinner Key to St. Mary’s Cathedral for the mass and funeral at 10 a.m.

A commission meeting originally scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. will be pushed back to 2 p.m. so commissioners and administrators can attend Ferré’s funeral.

▪Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr.

▪St. Mary’s Cathedral, 7525 NW Second Ave.