For $32.5 million, D-Wade’s Miami Beach house can be yours. Including the wine room.

Retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is selling his Miami Beach estate. Asking price: $32.5 million.

The 14,000-square-foot estate on North Bay Road comes with six bedrooms, nine full and two half baths, swimming pool, wine room, game room, home theater and of course, an outdoor basketball court. It sits on an acre-sized lot fronting Biscayne Bay.

Now that his personal life centers on Los Angeles, he probably doesn’t need all that Miami real estate. In 2014, Wade married actress Gabrielle Union, a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and co-star in an upcoming TV police drama, “L.A.’s Finest.” The couple bought a house in Sherman Oaks in 2018 for just under $6 million, according to public records. Together they have a daughter; Wade’s son from an earlier marriage plays at Sierra Canyon School in L.A. with the son of his former teammate, LeBron James.

The retired shooting guard bought the North Bay Road house in 2010, according to property records, for $10.46 million. He has since renovated the house.

The listing, by Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.