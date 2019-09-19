Real Estate News

Baseball All-Star, and a Marlin for 5 games, just bought a Miami Beach condo for $5.6M

Mike Piazza bought a condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach for $5.6 million

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach welcomed the $5.6 million purchase of a former New York Mets catcher.

Mike Piazza, a former 12-Time All-Star who played for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Florida Marlins, bought a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home at 4701 Meridian Ave.

“We are an international family living abroad. We lived on Sunset Island for about 12 years, and feel we are ready to embrace a more service orientated lifestyle,” Mike Piazza said with his wife, Alicia, in a statement.. “We are looking forward to the ‘lock-up and go’ freedom. The Ritz Carlton Residences Miami Beach was the first building to offer such luxurious amenities in a boutique building that is something between a home and condo.”

The former Miami Beach home of the Piazza family, a 9,627-square-foot mansion with views of Biscayne Bay, was placed on the market for $18.5 million in 2017. The listing price later decreased in 2018 for $16.9 million. The property at 1401 W. 27th St. remains on the market with a listing price of $14,750,000.

Properties at the Ritz-Carlton Residences start at $2 million. Real estate development firm Lionheart Capital received a temporary certificate of occupancy last month and said 70% of units were sold.

The Piazza property at the Ritz-Carlton Residences listed at $5.795 million with an additional on-site guest suite listed at $580,000 and a large on-site storage unit. The buyers were represented by Viviana Junc of Douglas Elliman, the development marketing team handling sales for the project.

The family’s new high-rise home overlooks Surprise Lake and Biscayne Bay and includes an outdoor space with 3,132 square feet, a family room and den with 3,838 square feet, and a great room.

The residence also includes a private elevator, family room and a den, with a total living area with 3,838 square feet.

