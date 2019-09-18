Dwyane Wade’s baby just had another major milestone — and it was all caught on video

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) with his daughter Kaavia during press conference after the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

It’s official.

Kaavia James Wade is walking.

The adorably expressive 10-month-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade took her first steps on Tuesday night, and the milestone was caught on video. The baby was backstage at “America’s Got Talent,” where her mama works as a judge.

Union posted the clip, of Kaavia stumbling toward someone holding a laptop computer, with the Aerosmith classic “Walk this Way” playing.

The (now) todder, who is barefoot, in a T shirt and little pants, begins to touch the keyboard on the computer. Is typing next? We wouldn’t doubt it. She already has a clothing line.

So is the famous munchkin more developed than other babies thanks to the fact that her father is a basketball legend?

Acccording to BabyCenter.com, most children take their first steps sometime between 9 and 12 months and are full on walking well at about 14 months old.