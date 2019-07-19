LeBron James and Dwyane Wade created a super team in Miami. Now their kids are doing it.

The sons of Dwyane Wade, left, and LeBron James will be playing together on a high school team in California. AP

Like their famous fathers did before, the sons of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are part of a basketball super team.

Ziaire Williams, a 6-8 senior, is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth, California, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The five-star player is the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, and his arrival means Sierra Canyon is loaded for the upcoming season. Zaire Wade, a senior, transferred from Plantation’s American Heritage, to join the California school where Bronny James was heading for his freshman year of high school.

The two sons of NBA legends are heading to a team with Terren Frank, a highly-recruited four-star power forward ranked among the top 100 players in the Class of 2020, and sophomore Amari Bailey, who won gold with the USA’s U-16 team.

The addition of Williams just stacks the team even more.

D-Wade and James tweeted a single emoji in response to a video of Williams and his transfer to Sierra Canyon on Thursday night.

Miami Heat fans were treated to a super team when King James announced his decision to take his talents to South Beach in the summer of 2010. His arrival created a Big 3 with Wade and Chris Bosh, and the Heat won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.