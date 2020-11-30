Aldi opens another South Florida grocery. It’s the third one this fall

Discount grocer Aldi has opened a third Miami location this month after launching two stores already this fall.

The newest store is located in Princeton, north of Homestead, at 11300 SW 248th St., according to an Aldi press release. The German discount grocer previously opened two other locations this fall, in Kendall and Fort Lauderdale. It now owns and operates 42 locations stores Miami-Dade, Broward, and West Palm Beach.

The company is on a sprint, adding a total of 70 stores across the country this fall. Currently it owns more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, putting it on track to become the third largest U.S. grocer by 2022.

“We are proud to open this new Miami store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices,” said Chris Hewitt in the press release, Royal Palm Beach division vice president for Aldi.

Aldi opened a Fort Lauderdale location at 100 W. Sunrise Blvd. in September and its Kendall location at 12955 N. Kendall Drive in October.

Supermarkets are helping sustain shopping centers occupancy rates at 92.9% in Miami-Dade and at 88.6% in Broward, according to a third-quarter retail report by 11th St. Capital.

Joshua Ladle, the CEO and founder of the real estate investment and management firm, said in an email in September that Aldi, Presidente Supermarket, Publix, Whole Foods, and Winn-Dixie planned to open new locations during the third and fourth quarter.