When does Publix close New Year’s Eve? Who’s open on Jan. 1? What about garbage, mail?

Here’s what’s open and when on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

Supermarkets

Publix: All stores and pharmacies closing at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, all pharmacies will be closed. Stores in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties will open at 7 a.m.. All other stores will open at regular hours.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Stores open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sedano’s: All stores open on New Year’s Eve until 8 p.m. and New Year’s Day until 6 p.m. except 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade, which will be open until 8 p.m.

Milam’s Market: Closing at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, opening at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Presidente Supermarket: Open 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Price Choice Food Markets: Stores are open both days, but phone your location for the hours.

The Fresh Market: Closing at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Open from 9:00am to 7:00pm, New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s: All stores closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods Market: Check your favorite location, but most are closing at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Drugstores

Walgreens: Most places seem to be at regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but the pharmacies are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day.

CVS/Navarro: Call your location of choice for store and pharmacy hours.

Big box stores

Walmart: Regular hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Target: Regular hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Costco: Most stores will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Wholesale: Most stores, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day with special 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. hours for senior citizens.

Shopping malls

Some stores and restaurants might have hours that vary.

Aventura Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., New Year’s Day.

Brickell City Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., New Year’s Day.

Coral Square Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Dadeland Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Dolphin Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Falls: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Miami International Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Westfield Broward Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Westland Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Metrorail makes its way past Dadeland Mall in Miami. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a regular weekday schedule for New Year’s Eve and on a Sunday schedule under the New Normal plan on New Year’s Day. Administrative offices will be closed New Year’s Day, but STS users can still reserve or cancel a trip at 305-871-1111.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day, but no Express or Breeze bus service. Broward Main Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale, 101 NW First Ave. and the Northeast Transit Center, 304 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Pompano Beach, will have customer service staff from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Tri-Rail: Service will run a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: Normal garbage, bulky waste and recycling collection on New Year’s Day.

Miami-Dade: For those who use county services, there will be garbage and recycling collection on New Year’s Day.

For those in municipalities besides Miami, check with your city.

Fort Lauderdale: Normal collection on New Year’s Day.

Broward County: Regular garbage and recycling collection on New Year’s Day for those using county services. The county landfill will not be open, however.

As in Miami-Dade, those in other individual municipalities besides Fort Lauderdale, check with your city.

Miami-Dade garbage collection will occur as normal on Jan. 1 Miami-Dade County

U.S. Postal Service

Mail delivery, mailbox pickup, Post Office locations open: Yes for New Year’s Eve, no for New Year’s Day.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed New Year’s Day.

Broward: Closed New Year’s Day. The Homeless Helpline will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.