Say a final goodbye to the weirdest year ever at these New Year’s Eve events in Miami

Dinner, champagne and a dazzling view of South Beach is a decent way to say goodbye to 2020.

We can’t wait to say goodbye to this crazy year — so we’ve rounded up some events that’ll let you kick 2020 to the curb in style.

From sit-down dinners to socially distanced celebrations beneath the stars, here are some ways Miami plans to ring in the new year.

The countywide curfew of midnight has not been lifted for New Year’s Eve as of publication, though the Miami Beach Commission would like the county to ease it for the holidays, so most of these events are dinners that leave enough time for diners to head back home.

Kiki on the River

Details: Tuck in to a multi-course menu during two seatings at this waterfront gem on New Year’s Eve and soak up beautiful views of the Miami River as you toast with champagne. The first seating runs from 6-9 p.m. and is priced at $175 per person, including a bottle of Möet Brut per two guests. The second seating is at 9:30 p.m. and is priced at $375 per person, including a bottle of Dom Perignon Vintage per two guests.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kiki on the River, 450 NW N River Dr., Miami. For more information, visit www.kikiontheriver.com

Nikki Beach

Details: Celebrate the new year with your toes in the sand at a special Neon Jungle New Year’s Eve event at Nikki Beach. Feast under the stars with a dinner package that includes a lavish four-course meal with Perrier-Jouet, or book a table or daybed. If you want to ball out, reserve a private teepee for up to six guests. It’ll set you back $10,000, but it does include a Porto Heli greek platter, a charcuterie platter, sushi presentations, three bottles of Perrier-Jouet and two bottles of other spirits.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. For tickets, visit www.nikkibeachmiamievents.com/new-years-eve-2020

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Details: Foodies, you’re going to want to pencil this event into your calendar for Dec. 31. Guests at Traymore by Michael Schwartz will enjoy a mouthwatering three-course menu on New Year’s Eve spotlighting dishes like wok-seared yellowfin tuna, braised short ribs, and creamy tapioca pudding. Dinner during the first seating at 6 p.m. is priced at $95 per person, and dinner during the second seating at 9 p.m. is priced at $120. Enjoy your meal indoors or out on the terrace along the boardwalk.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz, 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.traymoremiamibeach.com.

Boho Glow at Sugar

Details: Sugar, the beloved rooftop bar at EAST Miami, will host a themed celebration called Boho Glow on Dec. 31. Don your best boho-styled attire and dance the night away to live music at Sugar and her sister lounge, Tea Room as you snack on Asian tapas and handcrafted drinks. There will be a complimentary toast at midnight. Tickets for bar access only start at $90, or you can add a table package starting at $350.

EAST Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami. For table reservations and other inquiries, email nye@sugar-miami.com.

Champagne Madame at The Deck at Island Gardens

Details: Watch the megayachts sail by as you enjoy a five-course family-style New Year’s Eve dinner at The Deck at Island Garden. Curated by executive chef Joseph Bonavita, this special celebratory feast starts at $350 per person. If you’d like to reserve a waterfront table, they start at $5,000 for ten guests and include two bottles of Dom Perignon, two bottles of Grey Goose, and one bottle of Don Julio Silver, along with the five-course menu and a seafood and caviar platter. The event starts at 7 p.m.

The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. To make a reservation, call 786-627-4949 or email thedeck@islandgardens.com.

MILA Miami

Details: This gorgeous rooftop oasis will serve a special prix-fixe menu spotlighting “Mediterr-Asian” dishes off its newly revamped menu. Think toro ossetra caviar sushi, miso-marinated Chilean seabass, and wagyu beef. Sam Tobey will dazzle with live fire performances throughout the night. The rooftop restaurant only seats 250 people, so make a reservation ahead of time.

MILA Miami, 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach. Make a reservation at www.milarestaurant.com/reserve or call 786-706-0744.

Zuma Miami

Details: A live DJ, a photobooth, performers, and fireworks will all come together at Zuma’s New Year’s Eve bash. Choose from different options including a signature package that comes with a bottle of Louis Roederer and a premium package that comes with a bottle of Dom Perignon ‘06. Or go all out with Zuma’s NYE premium omakase menu, priced at $595 per person (it comes with one bottle of Dom per person).

Zuma, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami. For more information, call 305-577-0277.

Jaya at the Setai

Details: If you had to cancel travel plans to far-flung places this year, celebrate the 31st at Jaya. Their New Year’s Eve dinner is inspired by ancient spice-trading routes and will feature five countries, five shows and a five-course menu accompanied by unlimited Louis Roederer champagne. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m., and guests can choose to sit indoors or outside in the restaurant’s open-air courtyard.

Jaya, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $695 per person for outdoor seating and $475 per person for indoor seating. To make a reservation, call 786-577-3818 or email dining@thesetaihotel.com.

Juvia

Details: Guests who choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the rooftop at Juvia will get to savor a family-style tasting menu paired with champagne and dazzling views of Miami Beach. The first seating starts at 6 p.m. and comes with a half bottle of Louis Roederer Brut. The second seating starts at 8 p.m. and comes with a half bottle of Roederer Cristal Brut.

Juvia, 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Tickets start at $120 per person for the first seating and $475 per person for the second seating. To make a reservation, call 306-763-8272.

Le Chick

Details: This Wynwood favorite will host a mask-on party to welcome 2021 on Dec. 31. Enjoy a prix-fixe four-course dinner and a bottle of champagne during two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the first seating start at $300 for two.

Le Chick, 310 NW 24th St., Miami. To make a reservation, call 786-216-7086.