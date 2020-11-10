Miami Herald Logo
Forget the drive-in, Miami. Grab a chair and blanket and watch a movie under the stars

Miami Downtown Development Authority

Miss family movie night?

We mean one that’s off your couch?

To get locals out of their bunkers, the Miami Downtown Development Authority is bringing back its popular DWNTWN Movie Nights at Maurice A. Ferré Park. And it’s not a drive-in.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and any other comforts from home to enjoy these flicks under the stars.

Classic, family oriented hit (and free) movies are scheduled for the season with special safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Movies will start at 6 p.m. every second Friday of the month through February.

The first showing is Friday night, with the 2005 classic “Hitch,” with Will Smith playing a “date doctor” who has trouble finding love himself.

Masks are required entering the park and guests are assigned seating to ensure social distancing. Guests must stay inside of assigned seating area at all times unless going to the restroom.

Hey, won’t it be nice not to be stuck in your car?

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Maurice A. Ferré Park; 1075 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; RSVP at EventBrite. DowntowntMiami.com; 786-305-3015.

