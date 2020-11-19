Things To Do
COVID cases are on the rise, but here’s what’s open and closed in Miami this weekend
Thanksgiving is almost here, but let’s not think about that now. What are you doing this weekend?
If the answer is “staying at home,” good for you. But if you decide to venture out, there are a few things to do.
Remember on your travels that the Miami-Dade County curfew remains at midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions. Don’t leave home without one.
Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Nov. 20-22
Special events
Car show: See classic and futuristic cars like Rimac Concept 2, Grullon GT8SS, Apollo IE Dragon, 2 Jetz Scorpion, Alfa Bat 11, Casey The Omega, Vector W8, Bosley GT, Vetter Razor, Raesr Tayphon, Hyperion XP-1 and Faraday FF Zero1 at “L’automobile Presents: Past, Present and Future.” The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21-22 at The Deck Island Gardens in Miami. Tickets free-$250 at eventbrite.
Art show: Marcel Katz Art presents “The Real Surreal,” a Salvador Dali exhibition, starting Nov. 20 at The Confidante Miami Beach. The show runs through Jan. 17. Tickets for the 60-minute immersive indoor-outdoor exhibit start at $35 at therealsurreal.tixr.com
Barbie Pop-Up Truck: Barbie lovers can shop all things Barbies — 90s-themed apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl “boombox” tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, “cassette tape” wallets and a new collectible Barbie Polaroid camera. The truck is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21 at the Aventura Mall.
Miami Book Fair: There’s no street fair this year, but the annual gathering of readers, writers and everybody else who loves books is happening virtually all weekend, with sessions free for adults and kids. Visit miamibookfaironline.com to build your personal watchlist.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
County beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Open
Dezerland Park: Open
