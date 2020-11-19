COVID cases are on the rise, but here’s what’s open and closed in Miami this weekend

The Rimac Concept 1 is one of the cars on display at a car show at The Deck Island Gardens this weekend.

Thanksgiving is almost here, but let’s not think about that now. What are you doing this weekend?

If the answer is “staying at home,” good for you. But if you decide to venture out, there are a few things to do.

Remember on your travels that the Miami-Dade County curfew remains at midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions. Don’t leave home without one.

Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Nov. 20-22

Special events

Car show: See classic and futuristic cars like Rimac Concept 2, Grullon GT8SS, Apollo IE Dragon, 2 Jetz Scorpion, Alfa Bat 11, Casey The Omega, Vector W8, Bosley GT, Vetter Razor, Raesr Tayphon, Hyperion XP-1 and Faraday FF Zero1 at “L’automobile Presents: Past, Present and Future.” The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21-22 at The Deck Island Gardens in Miami. Tickets free-$250 at eventbrite.

Art show: Marcel Katz Art presents “The Real Surreal,” a Salvador Dali exhibition, starting Nov. 20 at The Confidante Miami Beach. The show runs through Jan. 17. Tickets for the 60-minute immersive indoor-outdoor exhibit start at $35 at therealsurreal.tixr.com

Barbie Pop-Up Truck: Barbie lovers can shop all things Barbies — 90s-themed apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl “boombox” tote bags, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, “cassette tape” wallets and a new collectible Barbie Polaroid camera. The truck is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21 at the Aventura Mall.

Miami Book Fair: There’s no street fair this year, but the annual gathering of readers, writers and everybody else who loves books is happening virtually all weekend, with sessions free for adults and kids. Visit miamibookfaironline.com to build your personal watchlist.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open