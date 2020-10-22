What’s up with curfew and what is open and closed in Miami-Dade county this weekend?

Abigail Chai-oon, 15, performs during “A Spooky Symphany,” featuring beautiful and scary music by The Greater Miami Youth Symphony and the Alhambra Orchestra. Miami Herald file photo

After last week’s curfew kerfuffle, everyone is probably confused about what time they need to be off the streets in Miami-Dade County.

Here’s a recap of what happened: Last week a Miami-Dade judge ruled local strip club Tootsies in Miami Gardens could stay open past midnight in defiance of the curfew established three months ago by Mayor Carlos Gimenez to stem the spread of COVID-19. Needless to say, the weekend was a free for all because the county couldn’t enforce curfew for anyone, but the county vowed to bring it back. Then on Monday, an appeals court overturned the ruling so curfew was reinstated beginning Tuesday.

Confused? Just stay home forever. Just kidding. But as of today, the curfew stands at midnight-6 a.m.

Businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so you still need to wear a mask.

And a reminder: Miami-Dade County is in Phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery. Businesses are allowed to reopen, including bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Here’s what you can do in Miami the weekend of Oct. 23-25.

Special events

Spooky Symphony: This year’s Spooky Symphony goes online with the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony teaming up to perform creepy orchestral pieces while creepy visuals fill your screen. 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Info at gmys.org.

Haunted Redland Night Hike: A guided walk into the park after nightfall full of nocturnal critters and ghost stories. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Castellow Hammock Preserve, 22301 SW 162nd Ave., Miami; 305-242-7688; Info here.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household ).

If you are still not interested in dining out, Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias has some suggestions.

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open (behemoth Club Space reopened with tables and new rules). Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. The theaters that are open are required to set up designated eating and drinking areas; no eating at your seat. Check Fandango for local listings. If you’re still not thrilled with the idea of being in a theater with strangers, Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami has extended its rent-a-private-theater promotion through October. A drive-in movie theater is popping up in Doral Central Park starting this weekend, too.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open

Tidal Cove Waterpark: Open

Super Wheels Skating Center: Open

Coral Castle: Closed

Miami Seaquarium: Closed

Jungle Island: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed