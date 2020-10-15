Is everything back to normal? Here’s what you can and can’t do in Miami this weekend

Jon Secada kicks off Pinecrest Gardens’ JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl on Oct. 17.

Miami-Dade County is in Phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery, which means businesses are allowed to be open — restaurants, bars, movie theaters.

If you’re still nervous about going out, go outdoors. The beaches are open, and we live in Florida. Winter isn’t coming, at least not anytime soon.

The Selfie Museum just opened offering photo ops galore with props and backgrounds to add some spice to your Insta game.

The nightly midnight-6 a.m. curfew continues, and businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so you need to wear a mask. Don’t leave home without one.

Here’s what you can do in Miami the weekend of Oct. 16-18.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Special events

JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl: Pinecrest Gardens is hosting this eight-show concert series that kicks off at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 with a livestreamed performance by Jon Secada; upcoming performers include Dee Dee Bridgewater; Kurt Elling; Wycliffe Gordon; Grace Kelly; Joey Alexander and The Manhattan Transfer, with Ceci Velasco and Tito Puente hosting.

The shows are available on pay-per-view livestream only, so don’t show up at Pinecrest Gardens. Tickets are $15 per show or $100 for the whole series. A portion of the proceeds goes to World Central Kitchen, created by Chef José Andrés’ World Centeral Kitchen, which feeds communities in crisis. For tickets and more information visit www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid

Halloween: Halloween events continue, with trick or treating and movies for the kids and scary haunted mansions and fancy dinners under the full moon for the grownups. Win-win.

RESTAURANTS

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are in the same party).

Still wary of dining out? Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias has some suggestions.

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are now allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open (behemoth Club Space reopened last weekend with strict rules). Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. The theaters that are open are required to set up designated eating and drinking areas; no eating at your seat. Check Fandango for local listings. If you’re still not thrilled with the idea of being in a theater with strangers, Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami has extended its rent-a-private-theater promotion through October.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen under the new state rules; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open

Tidal Cove Waterpark: Open

Super Wheels Skating Center: Open

Coral Castle: Closed

Miami Seaquarium: Closed

Jungle Island: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed