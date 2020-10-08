What’s open? What’s closed? Here’s what you can do in Miami this weekend

So many reopenings. So much confusion.

Miami-Dade County is in Phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery, which means businesses are allowed to be open — restaurants, bars, movie theaters (though one chain has decided to close for the rest of 2020). Club Space is reopening this weekend, and even Hard Rock Stadium got the OK to allow full capacity for its next home game later this month (though the Miami Dolphins don’t plan to expand beyond their 13,000-person limit yet).

The nightly 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew continues, and businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so don’t leave home without them.

Here’s what you can do in Miami the weekend of Oct. 9-11.

Special events

Halloween: Hard to believe it’s October, but Halloween is coming, and some events — scary and not scary, some for kids and some for grownups — are starting this weekend.

Miami Carnival: Desperately need some upbeat music? The celebration of all things Caribbean-American goes virtual this year starting Oct. 8.

Miami Design District outdoor movies: With a little help from the Miami Film Festival, the Miami Design District starts a four-week Friday film series on Oct. 9 with “Black Panther.” Before each feature you can watch short films by Miami filmmakers, courtesy of Close Quarter Commissions and Oolite Arts. The movies are free, but you do need to RSVP here. And don’t forget your mask.

New exhibit at Frost Science: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science opens its latest exhibit “Nature’s Superheroes: Life at the Limits” on Oct. 10, which explores the superpowers of super cool organisms. Tickets and COVID-19 restrictions here.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are in the same party).

Still wary of dining out? Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frias has some suggestions.

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are now allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, but you can’t eat popcorn or Junior Mints at your seat. Theaters are required to set up designated eating and drinking areas. Check Fandango for local listings. If you’re still not thrilled with the idea, Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami has extended its rent-a-private-theater promotion through October.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen under the new state rules; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open; has extended 50 percent off admissions through September.

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open

Tidal Cove Waterpark: Open

Super Wheels Skating Center: Open

Coral Castle: Closed

Miami Seaquarium: Closed

Jungle Island: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed