COVID-19 can’t stop Carnival. But the celebration will be a little different this year

For 36 years, Miami Carnival has celebrated the spirit of South Florida’s Caribbean-American community.

COVID-19 won’t stop Carnival. But the 2020 version is going to be a little different than usual. There will still be music — so much music! You’re just going to have to watch and listen to it virtually.

The festivities will take place on Facebook and run from Oct. 8-11, courtesy of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host committee.

“The Caribbean culture of South Florida is so rich and wonderful,” said Joan Hinkson, Miami Broward Carnival Chair, in a press release. “We love that fact, that we can spotlight and celebrate a narrative such as Miami Carnival, allowing for the global community to join us virtually in this outward expression of culture.”

You can view this year’s Miami Carnival at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s the lineup:

6 p.m. Oct. 8

“Welcome to Miami” hosted by Giselle D’Wassi One, with Eternal Vibes, Stany, Cool Blaze, Barry Hype, Ryan, House Arrest

7 p.m. Oct. 9

Hosted by Mike Andrews, with local Miami steel bands Steel Away, Melo Grove, Resurrection Steel, plus the 2019 Trinidad All Stars

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

4 p.m. Oct. 10

Junior Carnival Display and Canboulay, hosted by Gillian and Sizwe

7 p.m. Oct 11

Virtual Carnival Runway and Concert, hosted by Sizwe C, Duff and Crystal Cunningham, with Freaks Mas and Wassi Ones, Voice, Naillah Blackman, Eddy Charles & The A Team Band, Marzville and his band, Ricardo Drue and Motto.