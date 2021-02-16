Famous Greek restaurant from NYC is coming to this luxury Sunny Isles Beach spot

A rendering of the oceanfront Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio at The Estates at Acqualina.

Another heavy hitting restaurant from New York City is coming to town.

Avra Estiatorio, which has two locations in New York City and one in Beverly Hills and is a favorite gathering spot for celebrities, has announced it plans to open a new oceanfront restaurant at the luxurious Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant, designed by STA Architectural Group, will have floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings, all the better to see and hear the nearby ocean.

You’ll find the restaurant tucked inside Villa Acqualina. But you don’t have to be a resident to eat there — Avra is the only part of the residential development that’s open to everyone.

Avra Estiatorio is famous for its fresh Greek cuisine, so expect fresh fish, grilled or baked in salt. A raw bar will also be a staple, as will salads and cheeses, which will be served family style.

Olive oil plays a role, too, naturally. The restaurant has its own exclusively bottled olive oil, too, made from olives handpicked and pressed within three hours of the harvest.

The restaurant is scheduled to open later in 2021.

In January, sister development Acqualina Resort & Residences saw the opening of Ke-uh, a Japanese fusion restaurant.

Avra Estiatorio

Address: 17885 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Opening: Late 2021

