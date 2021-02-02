This luxury waterfront spot near Miami is one of the best resorts in the U.S. — again

One of four pools at Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach.

Few things are certain in this world. Death. Taxes. And Acqualina Resort & Residences being named one of the best resorts in the country.

The Sunny Isles Beach oceanfront luxury spot has just been ranked the best resort in the continental United States by U.S. News & World Report. When you add in the non-continental U.S. properties, it’s no. 2, ranking only behind the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Lanai City, Hawaii.

In 2020, Acqualina was ranked no. 4 in the country by U.S. News & World Report. So how did it climb two spots on the list?

“The spa resort doesn’t take any of its five stars for granted, particularly when it comes to delivering first-rate customer service,” says U.S. News & World Report, which ranks resorts by researching more than 30,000 luxury properties in the U.S. and analyzing reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. “Guests can’t help but keep the compliments coming: Travelers say the resort staff takes extra care to personalize each experience.”

The only complaint isn’t even a complaint — it’s a warning. The resort has only 98 guest rooms and suites. The report advises potential travelers to book reservations early.

Winning the award as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on only makes the achievement sweeter, says Acqualina CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming.

“This award is a great testament to our continued efforts of exceeding expectations at every turn. It’s our mission to constantly do better at every level,” Fleming said.

In August 2020, Acqualina was named Best Destination Resort and Best Waterfront Hotel in the U.S. in USA Today’s annual 2020 10Best Readers Choice Awards. Acqualina Spa by ESPA was named Best Hotel Spa in the U.S., too. It also earned the Forbes 5-Star ranking in 2020

In January, the resort opened Ke-uH, an oceanfront Japanese tapas restaurant.

The only other South Florida hotel in the top 10 U.S. hotels was the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, which was ranked no. 8. (“Travelers describe their experiences here as phenomenal, primarily due to the property’s attentive staff and prime location,” U.S. News & World Report says.) The Breakers Palm Beach was ranked no. 13, while the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne was no. 20.

The lush landscaping at Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.