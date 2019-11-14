South Beach’s most popular taco joint is opening an outpost in Fort Lauderdale

Handout

A Miami Beach favorite is heading north to set up shop.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, a late-night restaurant and bar on South Beach, is opening a location on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard.

The restaurant, from the Miami-based Menin Hospitality, is two things in one: a fast food taco joint and a late night speakeasy. GQ recently dubbed it the no. 1 late-night drunken dining spot in Florida.

We are not sure if the Broward location will earn such a lofty honor, but one can hope.

The new restaurant will be located close to Fort Lauderdale’s Riverfront, which is apparently becoming a popular outpost for Miami hot spots. Downtown Miami’s The Wharf opened a location there Nov. 8.

The Bodega Taqueria y Tequila menu is all about Mexican street food. You order at the vintage airstream trailer-turned-taco truck, then eat at one of the nearby picnic tables or on a neon bar stool. A door leads to the late-night speakeasy for happy hour, sports-watching and late-night partying, with live performances of bands and DJs.

“Coming up on the five-year anniversary of our flagship South Beach location, we couldn’t be more excited to expand our Bodega Taqueria y Tequila concept to Fort Lauderdale,” Keith Menin, co-found and principal of Menin Hospitality, said in a press release.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Fort Lauderdale opens in spring 2020. You can also try some Bodega tacos at its pop-up trailer in Miami’s Design District through May 2020.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

21 West Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Hours: Noon-5 a.m.

Opens: Spring 2020