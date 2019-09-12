Florida’s no. 1 place for late night drunk dining is this South Beach taco spot

Who wants tacos when they’ve been drinking? Everybody.

It’s late. You’ve had a few drinks. Maybe more than a few. OK, let’s be honest, you’ve had way more than your fair share.

Where do you ask the Uber driver to take you for drunk eats?

GQ reports that the place you’re most likely to go in the entire state of Florida is Bodega Taqueria y Tequila on South Beach.

GQ came to this remarkable conclusion via the mobile search app Foursquare, which identified the most popular restaurants and food trucks visited between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. in every state. Apparently some of you are not getting a good night’s sleep.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Even if we are somewhat dubious about GQ’s painstaking methodology, we do not doubt the assertion that drunk people like tacos. Sober people like tacos, too. Everybody likes tacos! But this is Miami. We would’ve guessed Flanigan’s - especially the Hialeah Flanigan’s - might’ve been a popular choice, even if most of them aren’t open until 4 a.m.

Other important revelations from GQ: Pizza is a super popular late night drunk eat. In other news, water is wet. Three places ranked first in at least two states: Cook Out, Old Chicago and Voodoo Doughnuts. Check out Foursquare’s interactive map to read more.

And if you want to see for yourself, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is at 1220 16th St. Note: You are more than welcome to try it sober, and you don’t have to wait until 3 a.m. to do it.