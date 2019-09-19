Here’s your first look at The Wharf’s sister property. How does it compare to Miami?

The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale

We knew that Miami’s waterside hot spot The Wharf was getting a sister property in Fort Lauderdale.

Now, we have an idea what it’s going to look like.

The Fort Lauderdale Wharf will be located in the city’s Riverfront district on 1.25 acres along the New River, and it will share some of the features popular at Miami’s Wharf: An open-air setting. Communal tables. Astroturf. Food trucks.

No word on which vendors will be part of The Wharf Fort Lauderdale yet. But somebody will show up to serve patrons along the river.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s what we know: There will be a nautical theme, in keeping with the setting, complete with photo opps (get your Insta feed ready). There will be five vendors to feed the hungry. The furniture choices are different, and the two featured bars are upgraded. And of course there’s dockage for your boat.

There will also be a covered patio - because as you may know, it sometimes rains in South Florida.

The Wharf is expected to bring 100 jobs to the Fort Lauderdale Riverfront and a job fair from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 4-8 p.m. at the Riverside Hotel’s Rooftop Conference Room at 620 East Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

No opening date has been released, but a press release estimates the new Wharf will open “in a few months.”

Share tables and take in the sun (or moon) at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale.

The Wharf

Where: 20 West Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Opening: End of 2019 or beginning of 2020