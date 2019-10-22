This late night South Beach taco shop is popping up in the Design District

Bodega taco shop in South Beach is popping up in an Airstream trailer in the Design District for six months. Handout

Leave it to the Design District to find a fancier way to fulfill the promise of a taco truck on every corner.

The South Beach taco shop with the not-so-secret club, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, will open a six-month pop up in a kitschy Airstream trailer on a neat, paver-covered corner in Miami’s high-end shopping district.

From Nov. 7 to May 1, 2020, Bodega’s taco trailer will serve the greatest hits from its Alton Road spot at Northeast 40th Street and First Avenue, according to a press release. The menu will range from chips and salsa to quesadillas, tacos and burritos filled with roast pork and chicken, short rib and Beyond Meat “carne asada” options.

Bodega Taqueria in South Beach was the most popular restaurant destination of Lyft users in Miami in 2015.

The new truck will fill the Design District’s grab-and-go street-taco need since the neighborhood lost the hidden taco cart La Pollita, whose owners Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer opened the nearby Italian-inspired Boia De earlier this year in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

Bodega’s truck also will compete with Hot Lime, the taco spot in the district’s food hall, the St. Roch Market, which was a hit in Hollywood’s Yellow Green Farmer’s Market before moving south.

Bodega pop up

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. NE 40th Street & NE 1st Avenue (across from Alice and Olivia)