Two local favorites are opening at Time Out Market Miami. Put on your eating pants.

Two new vendors are heading to Time Out Market Miami - and one favorite is closing up shop.

Starting Oct. 1, La Gringa Tostaderia moves into the South Beach food hall’s demo kitchen for six months. The most recent tenant was La Cocina China by Chef Christian Plotczyk.

Now Plotczyk has moved back across the market to serve fresh oysters and delicious lobster sandwiches at his Salt & Brine, and Chef Miguel Angelo Gomez Navarro, who goes by the colorful nickname of “Fish” for reasons we are unclear on, unveils La Gringa Tostaderia. Navarro was the Chef de Cuisine at the popular Pez restaurant in downtown Miami, and at this new spot he’ll serve Mexican cuisine built from his family’s history in Tijuana and Mexico City.

We understand there are blue crab tostadas on the menu, and we are here for that in a big way. But you’ll also be able to order such dishes as shredded beef chalupas and slow cooked lamb in banana leaves as well as a salsa borracha made from chiles and beer.

La Gringa Tostaderia serves Mexican cuisine.

The other new concept coming to Time Out Market Miami is Ms. Cheezious, which started life as a food truck and now routinely blows grilled-cheese lovers’ minds in the MiMo neighborhood. Chef Brian Mullins, Fatima Mullins and Christian Dickens will serve up gooey favorites like BBQ pulled pork with sharp cheddar on Texas Toast and smoked turkey with fontina cheese with rosemary honey on toasted sourdough.

You’ll also be able to order classic side dishes like creamy gouda mac and cheese, tomato bisque and kettle fried potato chips and slow roasted onion dip.

Ms. Cheezious opens Oct. 8 and will take the place of Stephen’s Deli, which is closing its booth at Time Out Market after opening its new restaurant in Hialeah and its neighboring Hialeah-themed bar La Cocina Coctelera.

Ms. Cheezious will be making cheese lovers happy at Time Out Market Miami with gooey sandwiches and homemade kettle chips and onion dip.

Also new at the market is Bottomless Bubbly Brunch for $22 (tax and tip not included) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. You can drink mimosas, bellinis or prosecco to your heart’s content.

If you’re a Miami Beach resident with proof of ID, you’ll get 50 percent off at the bar from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Time Out Market Miami is located at 1601 Drexel Ave. in Miami Beach.