Time Out Market Miami has a new restaurant. But hurry if you want to try it.

La Cochina China is now open at Time Out Market Miami.

There’s a new but familiar face in the demo kitchen at Time Out Market Miami.

Christian Plotczyk, who with Domenica Plotczyk owns Salt & Brine restaurant at the market, has taken over the demo kitchen through the end of September. And while you’ll find some seafood on the menu, the new concept is something completely different.

La Cocina China will highlight Asian cuisine, drawing on Plotczyk’s experience at China Grill and Asia de Cuba (he’s also co-owner of Ella’s Oyster Bay in Little Havana). Expect dishes like crispy calamari salad with miso-lime dressing; duck pancakes; lobster pancakes; Szechuan beef with sesame broccoli and hot and sour fish with sweet potato tempura.

Don’t worry, though, raw bar lovers - Salt & Brine is still serving its famous oysters as well as its lobster sandwich (which you need to try ASAP. Trust us on this.)

The first chef in the demo kitchen was Miami-born Miguel Massens, who introduced his Passport to Antilia concept there ahead of opening his upcoming restaurant Antilia.