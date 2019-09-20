It’s almost over: Here’s your ultimate guide to last-minute Miami Spice

The roasted red beets at Byblos are always a must during Miami Spice. Handout

Sorry, Miami - your Miami Spice days are numbered. You have until Sept. 30 to enjoy the promotion where more than 200 local restaurants offer three-course, fixed-price menus for brunch and lunch ($23) and dinner ($39).

Then you have to go back to your pre-Miami Spice life and just order off a regular menu like a weirdo.

Time is of the essence, so if you still haven’t had a chance to get a Miami Spice meal in, we have a primer to get you off and running (and eating, obviously). Here’s everything you need to know to Spice like a pro.

First thing you have to do is decide where you want to go. Like we said, there are 200+ participating restaurants this year, so the task is a bit daunting.

This year, we visited almost three dozen participating restaurants. Take a look at all of our reviews below.

If only we had more time, we would have eaten more. But alas, our eating pants gave up on us.

If you are really trying to get into the action, Miami Beach is basically ground zero for the promotion, with more restaurants participating than any other city in the greater Miami area. Here is our round up of what we tried on the Beach.

The next thing you need to decide is who you are going to take with you on your Miami Spice adventure.

Are you going with your boo? Read this story and peruse our favorite date night Miami Spice spots:

Are you going to Miami Spice with your squad? We like these restaurants for dining in a large group:

If you love to take advantage of Miami Spice to explore fine dining and uber trendy restaurants - places that you normally couldn’t really afford - then we have some recommendations. These are the restaurants we tried that we basically can only afford when Miami Spice rolls around. But that’s just fine. We like Pollo Tropical, too.

And don’t forget about lunch. Obviously, we can’t drop $23 on lunch every day of the week. But Miami Spice was our ticket to power lunching like a boss without going completely broke. Try these spots:

If you still need more options, just head to Miami Spice’s website and explore all your options. Just remember to pay close attention to each restaurant’s calendar as some only offer lunch and the Miami Spice menu may only be available select nights for dinner.

Now get to spicing while you still have time.