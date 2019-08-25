We needed more Spice in our lives so we tried the Miami Spice lunch menus at these restaurants

Sometimes, the only way to make the day better is to start it with a Miami Spice menu.

And we are happy to report that a few restaurants participating in the annual Miami Temptations promotion serve brunch or lunch. This way you can get started on your food dreams early in the day and have time to digest the wonderful food before you drop off to sleep.

Here are some of our favorite brunch or lunch picks for Miami Spice.

Boulud Sud

What we had: The plush downtown outpost of celeb chef Daniel Boulud’s homage to Mediterranean delights is a sophisticated spot to do a fancy Miami Spice lunch. The menu changes regularly so there’s plenty of reason to keep coming back throughout the Spice promotion. We started with the babaganoush appetizer and a “Horiatiki” Greek salad both of which were fresh and flavorful. For mains we opted for the seared Mediterranean branzino with freekah and apricot and the Moroccan shakshuka with soft-poached hen eggs, which was big enough for two and came with grilled bread. Desserts were showstoppers with a lavender peach “zalabia,” a Tunisian donut filled with labneh mousse and the Mascarpone cheesecake with rhubarb sorbet. And don’t forget to save room for those special warm Madeleine cookies that are always served gratis at Boulud Sud!

Who should go: Downtown professionals looking for a great power lunch or food lovers wanting to try Daniel Boulud’s glam eatery for a wallet-friendly price.

-- Sara Liss

Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami.

Byblos

What we had: This Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, located in the Royal Palm Hotel on South Beach, is a perpetual Spice favorite, with an outstanding menu and a lush but welcoming vibe. While the dinner options are fabulous, Byblos is also offering a brunch Spice menu for the first time, and you don’t want to miss it. Try the Byblos Big Breakfast with za’atar fried eggs, halloumi, tomato, harissa potatoes and pita or the buttermilk qatayef pancakes with rose cream, pistachio, pomegranate and date syrup. Afterward, all other pancakes are subpar forever.

Who should go: Diners who want to improve their brunch game. Let’s hope Byblos keeps this brunch menu when Spice is over.

— Connie Ogle

Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

International Smoke

What We Had: The truffle Cesar Salad on the Miami Spice lunch menu is far from basic and full of flavor because each lettuce leaf is individually garnished. The Prime Steak with roasted potatoes, grilled onions, romesco is grilled to perfection with the right amount of crispy tenderness.

Who Should Go: Die hard fans of grilled and smoked meats and dishes will feel right at home at Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s globally inspired hotspot. For those that love family style dining and trying a little bit of everything after a long day of shopping at the mall, this is your destination. Come hungry.

— Kathy Buccio

International Smoke., 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

KYU

What we had: The only Spice menu this popular Asian-inspired restaurant offers is a weekday lunch menu, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it. Sometimes, you have to break out of your unimaginative salad rutl. And we can help by telling you exactly what to order at Kyu. For an appetizer, go with the unusual and creative mussels with toasted garlic, chili and lime, then move on to the Korean fried chicken on bao buns with with napa cabbage and parmesan dressing. The grilled seasonal fish with summer vegetable salad is a legit entree choice, too, if you want something lighter. But that chicken! For dessert, get the coconut cake with coconut ice cream. Do not fail at this. Also, make a reservation before you go - this place is packed even on weekdays.

Who should go: Anybody who wants a break from the usual, boring weekday lunch..

- Connie Ogle

Kyu, 251 NW 25th St., Miami

Nikki Beach

What we had: Food is almost beside the point at this South Beach party spot, which is about sun, beach vibes and booze, but hey, it’s Miami Spice time, so let’s eat while we day drink, shall we? All three of the appetizers on the Spice menu are good, but the standout is the Sexy Salad, with lobster, shrimp, crab meat, kanikama, avocado, mango, cucumber, tobiko and lime aioli. For an entree we recommend the Spaghetti aux Fruits de Mer, with sauteed shrimp, clams, mussels, garlic, tomatoes and red pepper flakes (it’s a little spicy, but not enough to make you sweat). Speaking of sweating: dress appropriately. Umbrellas will shade you, but you’re still eating outside in the Florida summer. Cool off with a mango smoothie or - even better - chilled rosé.

Who should go: People who enjoy day drinking.

— Connie Ogle

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach