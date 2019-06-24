Want to know which Miami restaurants are participating in Miami Spice? Here are all 215

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

Just in time to spoil your beach body: Miami Spice has announced its 2019 lineup.





The annual South Florida dining promotion has announced the more-than-200 restaurants which will be offering dining deals this summer. And the list includes 21 restaurants participating in Miami Spice for the first time.

The promotion, which offers a fixed-price, three-course meal for brunch and lunch ($23 a person) and dinner ($39) runs Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. Not every restaurant participating Spice offers the three options and many do not offer Spice on the weekend. But the promotion can be a great way to try new restaurants or visit pricey favorites during summer doldrums.

There are several notables among the restaurants new to Spice. Ad Lib, the new Coral Gables spot headed by Mango Gang original Norman Van Aken and James Beard nominated pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith. South Miami’s Fiola, whose Washington D.C. offshoot has a Michelin star. José Mendín’s new-Puerto Rican spot in MiMo, La Placita. And the Jim and Neese at the Generator hotel in Miami Beach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The full list of restaurants and their offerings will be available July 8 at the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website, ilovemiamispice.com. But for now, you can start working on your short list.

107 Steak & Bar

1111 Peruvian Bistro

27 Restaurant & Bar

5300 Chop House

94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

A Fish Called Avalon

AD LIB

Add!kt at the W Miami

The Alley

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

Alma

Alter

Amara at Paraiso

American Social

Amore Restaurant & Bar

Anacapri Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar – Pinecrest

AQ Chop House by IL Mulino

Aromas de Peru West Miami

Artisan Beach House

Atlantikos - The St. Regis Bal Harbour

Azabu Miami Beach

Bakan

Bagatelle Miami

BALEENkitchen

Bâoli

Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach

Barsecco

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant

Bird & Bone

BLT Prime

Blue Collar

Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

Boulud Sud

BOURBON STEAK Miami

Brasserie Brickell Key

Brasserie Central

Brisa Bistro at Hilton Miami Downtown

Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables

Bulla Gastrobar Doral

Burger Bar & Grill at The St. Regis

Byblos Miami

Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery

Cafe Prima Pasta

Cafe La Trova

Cafe Roval

Caffe Vialetto

Caña

Cantina La Veinte

Capital Grille, The

Casa Faena Restaurant

Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill

Cecconi’s Miami Beach at Soho Beach House

Chotto Matte

Christy’s Restaurant

Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables

Cipriani Restaurant

CORSAIR kitchen & bar

CRUST

Cleo Miami Beach

Da Tang Zhen Wei

Deck at Island Gardens, The

Devon Seafood + Steak

Diez y Seis

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar

Dolce Italian Restaurant

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Drunken Dragon

EDGE Steak & Bar

El Tucan

Estefan Kitchen

Estiatorio Milos

Fi’lia at SLS Brickell

Fi’lia Miami Beach

Fifi’s on the Beach

Fiola Miami

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar Coral Gables

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Fontana

Fooq’s Miami

Forte dei Marmi

Glass & Vine

Grill on the Alley, The

Grill at St. Regis, The

Gusto Ristobar

Habitat Miami Beach

Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

IL MULINO NY - Sunny Isles Beach

Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden

Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Jaya at The Setai

The Jim and Neesie

Juvia Miami

Kao Sushi & Grill By SushiClub

Katsuya Brickell

Katsuya South Beach

Kitchen 305

Komodo

KYU

La Cerveceria De Barrio

La Estacion American Brasserie

La Placita

La Rue Bistronomie

La Terraza Café & Bar

Larios on the Beach

Le Zoo

Leynia at Delano

Lightkeepers

Lima

Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach

The Local House

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach

LT Steak & Seafood

Lure Fishbar

Malibu Farm Miami Beach

Marfil Bistro

Marion

Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus

Market at EDITION

Meat Market Miami Beach

MesaMar Seafood Table

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Mignonette

Mondrian Caffè

Mortons’s The Steakhouse – Coral Gables

Morton’s The Steakhouse - North Miami

Mr. Chow Miami

The National Hotel Tamara’s Bistro

New Campo Argentino Steakhouse

Ni.Do. Caffe e Ristorante

North Italia

Novecento Aventura

Novecento Brickell

Novecento Key Biscayne

Novikov Miami

Obra Kitchen Table

Oggi Ristorante

Old Lisbon Sunset Drive

Oliver’s Bistro

Ortanique on the Mile

Osteria Del Teatro

Pairings by Tomas Cuadrado

Palat

Palme d’Or

PAO by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach

Paon Eatery

Pascal’s On Ponce

Peacock Garden Bistro

Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel

Pisco y Nazca Doral

Pisco y Nazca Kendall

Plant Miami

Planta

PM Fish & Steak House

Prime Fish

Prime Italian

Pubbelly Sushi Aventura

Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre

Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland

Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach

Quality Meats

R House Wynwood

RED, the Steakhouse

Rioja Grille

Rooftop at E11even

Rusty Pelican

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

RWSB

Santorini By Georgios

Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante

Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Seasons 52

Seaspice

Serafina Miami

Sette Osteria

Shula’s Grill 347 Gables

Shula’s Steak 2 Steak & Sports

Shula’s Steak House, The Original

Smith & Wollensky

Stiltsville Fishbar

Strada in the Grove

The Strand Bar & Grill

StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Stubborn Seed

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Sushisamba Miami Beach

Sushi Garage

Swan & Bar Bevy

Table 55

Talavera Cocina Mexicana

Tanuki Miami

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Aventura

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Coral Gables

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Midtown

Tavolo

Texas de Brazil Miami Beach

Three

Timo Restaurant & Bar

Toro Toro

Toscana Divino

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House

Tuck Room, The

Tuna’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar

TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute

Two Chefs Restaurant

Umi Sushi & Sake Bar

Upland Miami

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Zest by Ortanique

Zucca Restaurant

Zuma Miami