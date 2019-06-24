Food
Want to know which Miami restaurants are participating in Miami Spice? Here are all 215
Just in time to spoil your beach body: Miami Spice has announced its 2019 lineup.
The annual South Florida dining promotion has announced the more-than-200 restaurants which will be offering dining deals this summer. And the list includes 21 restaurants participating in Miami Spice for the first time.
The promotion, which offers a fixed-price, three-course meal for brunch and lunch ($23 a person) and dinner ($39) runs Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. Not every restaurant participating Spice offers the three options and many do not offer Spice on the weekend. But the promotion can be a great way to try new restaurants or visit pricey favorites during summer doldrums.
There are several notables among the restaurants new to Spice. Ad Lib, the new Coral Gables spot headed by Mango Gang original Norman Van Aken and James Beard nominated pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith. South Miami’s Fiola, whose Washington D.C. offshoot has a Michelin star. José Mendín’s new-Puerto Rican spot in MiMo, La Placita. And the Jim and Neese at the Generator hotel in Miami Beach.
The full list of restaurants and their offerings will be available July 8 at the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website, ilovemiamispice.com. But for now, you can start working on your short list.
107 Steak & Bar
1111 Peruvian Bistro
27 Restaurant & Bar
5300 Chop House
94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
A Fish Called Avalon
AD LIB
Add!kt at the W Miami
The Alley
Alloy Bistro Gourmet
Alma
Alter
Amara at Paraiso
American Social
Amore Restaurant & Bar
Anacapri Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar – Pinecrest
AQ Chop House by IL Mulino
Aromas de Peru West Miami
Artisan Beach House
Atlantikos - The St. Regis Bal Harbour
Azabu Miami Beach
Bakan
Bagatelle Miami
BALEENkitchen
Bâoli
Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach
Barsecco
The Bazaar by José Andrés
Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
Bird & Bone
BLT Prime
Blue Collar
Blue Matisse Restaurant & NAU Lounge
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Boulud Sud
BOURBON STEAK Miami
Brasserie Brickell Key
Brasserie Central
Brisa Bistro at Hilton Miami Downtown
Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar Doral
Burger Bar & Grill at The St. Regis
Byblos Miami
Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
Cafe Prima Pasta
Cafe La Trova
Cafe Roval
Caffe Vialetto
Caña
Cantina La Veinte
Capital Grille, The
Casa Faena Restaurant
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill
Cecconi’s Miami Beach at Soho Beach House
Chotto Matte
Christy’s Restaurant
Cibo Wine Bar Coral Gables
Cipriani Restaurant
CORSAIR kitchen & bar
CRUST
Cleo Miami Beach
Da Tang Zhen Wei
Deck at Island Gardens, The
Devon Seafood + Steak
Diez y Seis
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar
Dolce Italian Restaurant
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Drunken Dragon
EDGE Steak & Bar
El Tucan
Estefan Kitchen
Estiatorio Milos
Fi’lia at SLS Brickell
Fi’lia Miami Beach
Fifi’s on the Beach
Fiola Miami
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar Coral Gables
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
Fontana
Fooq’s Miami
Forte dei Marmi
Glass & Vine
Grill on the Alley, The
Grill at St. Regis, The
Gusto Ristobar
Habitat Miami Beach
Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
IL MULINO NY - Sunny Isles Beach
Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden
Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
Jaya at The Setai
The Jim and Neesie
Juvia Miami
Kao Sushi & Grill By SushiClub
Katsuya Brickell
Katsuya South Beach
Kitchen 305
Komodo
KYU
La Cerveceria De Barrio
La Estacion American Brasserie
La Placita
La Rue Bistronomie
La Terraza Café & Bar
Larios on the Beach
Le Zoo
Leynia at Delano
Lightkeepers
Lima
Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach
The Local House
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach
LT Steak & Seafood
Lure Fishbar
Malibu Farm Miami Beach
Marfil Bistro
Marion
Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus
Market at EDITION
Meat Market Miami Beach
MesaMar Seafood Table
Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink
Mignonette
Mondrian Caffè
Mortons’s The Steakhouse – Coral Gables
Morton’s The Steakhouse - North Miami
Mr. Chow Miami
The National Hotel Tamara’s Bistro
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
Ni.Do. Caffe e Ristorante
North Italia
Novecento Aventura
Novecento Brickell
Novecento Key Biscayne
Novikov Miami
Obra Kitchen Table
Oggi Ristorante
Old Lisbon Sunset Drive
Oliver’s Bistro
Ortanique on the Mile
Osteria Del Teatro
Pairings by Tomas Cuadrado
Palat
Palme d’Or
PAO by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach
Paon Eatery
Pascal’s On Ponce
Peacock Garden Bistro
Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel
Pisco y Nazca Doral
Pisco y Nazca Kendall
Plant Miami
Planta
PM Fish & Steak House
Prime Fish
Prime Italian
Pubbelly Sushi Aventura
Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre
Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland
Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach
Quality Meats
R House Wynwood
RED, the Steakhouse
Rioja Grille
Rooftop at E11even
Rusty Pelican
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
RWSB
Santorini By Georgios
Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Seasons 52
Seaspice
Serafina Miami
Sette Osteria
Shula’s Grill 347 Gables
Shula’s Steak 2 Steak & Sports
Shula’s Steak House, The Original
Smith & Wollensky
Stiltsville Fishbar
Strada in the Grove
The Strand Bar & Grill
StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Stubborn Seed
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Sushisamba Miami Beach
Sushi Garage
Swan & Bar Bevy
Table 55
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
Tanuki Miami
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Aventura
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Coral Gables
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Midtown
Tavolo
Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
Three
Timo Restaurant & Bar
Toro Toro
Toscana Divino
Traymore by Michael Schwartz
Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House
Tuck Room, The
Tuna’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute
Two Chefs Restaurant
Umi Sushi & Sake Bar
Upland Miami
Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Zest by Ortanique
Zucca Restaurant
Zuma Miami
