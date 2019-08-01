We ate Miami Spice at these restaurants early. These dishes make us want to go back

Traymore Ramen at Traymore by Michael Schwartz

Miami Spice is an invitation to take a chance.

More than 200 restaurants are participating in the annual summer dining promotion with three-course, fixed-price menus for brunch and lunch ($23) and dinner ($39). The choices can seem overwhelming — but they don’t have to be.

Instead, because there are so many affordable options, you can take a flier on a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try without flinching at the bill. A great Spice experience is just an invitation to try the rest of the menu on another night.

So we asked several of our writers to see what some of the more popular Miami Spice spots had to offer this year. After attending various preview dinners, here are ones that stood out:

Byblos

What we had: This Eastern Mediterranean restaurant, located in the Royal Palm Hotel on South Beach, is a perpetual Spice favorite, with an outstanding menu and a lush but welcoming vibe. You can add a three-course wine pairing for $28 to your Spice choices, or, if you’re more adventurous, try a habibi marguerite: chili-spiced strawberry tea, cilantro lime and Don Julio tequila ($30 for a two-person serving; $60 for a four person serving). You then choose two appetizers, and one of them really should be the roasted red beets. All things lamb are popular here, but we really loved the Ora King Salmon with harissa, sumac, citrus and creme fraiche and the Middle Eastern Fried Chicken with tahini, za’atar and housemade hot sauce (note: no hyperbole here; this sauce is hot). Supplemental items include an addictive black truffle pide with buffalo mozzarella, halloumi and tartufata ($10 extra) and a delicious grilled whole branzino with chermoula and saffron toum ($15 extra). Both are worth the higher price..

Who should go: Diners who want to improve their brunch game. While the dinner options are fabulous, Byblos is also offering a brunch Spice menu for the first time, and you don’t want to miss it. Try the Byblos Big Breakfast with za’atar fried eggs, halloumi, tomato, harissa potatoes and pita or the buttermilk qatayef pancakes with rose cream, pistachio, pomegranate and date syrup. Afterward, all other pancakes are subpar forever. Let’s hope Byblos keeps this brunch menu when Spice is over.

— Connie Ogle

Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Habitat

Spanish octopus at Habitat.

What we had: Chef Thanawat Bates’ take on Spanish comfort food is more than comforting. It’s so good it can change your mind about things you’re wary of, like kale. Hard to believe but true. The truffle kale salad - with black kale, truffle pecorino, candied ginger pecans and pickled lemon vinaigrette - is the perfect appetizer for sharing. Urge your better half to order the outstanding Spanish octopus appetizer, served with marble potatoes, piquillo, activated charcoal and labneh, and share that, too. The best choice for dinner is the pan seared Ora King Salmon from New Zealand with herbs and chimichurri. Liven the evening up with one of the specialty cocktails named after famous Miami figures, like The D Wade (Brockman’s gin, Giffard PampleMousse, lemon juice, cucumber, basil, ginger beer and Peychaud’s.). The cocktail lives up to its namesake.

Who should go: Couples, friends and large family groups have room to spread throughout the dining room, which is calmer and more relaxed than the banging rooftop bar upstairs.

_ Connie Ogle

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Nikki Beach

What we had: Food is almost beside the point at this South Beach party spot, which is about sun, beach vibes and booze, but hey, it’s Miami Spice time, so let’s eat while we day drink, shall we? All three of the appetizers on the Spice menu are good, but the standout is the Sexy Salad, with lobster, shrimp, crab meat, kanikama, avocado, mango, cucumber, tobiko and lime aioli. For an entree we recommend the Spaghetti aux Fruits de Mer, with sauteed shrimp, clams, mussels, garlic, tomatoes and red pepper flakes (it’s a little spicy, but not enough to make you sweat). Speaking of sweating: dress appropriately. Umbrellas will shade you, but you’re still eating outside in the Florida summer. Cool off with a mango smoothie or - even better - chilled rosé.

Who should go: People who enjoy day drinking.

— Connie Ogle

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Mandrake

Mandrake Maki PAUL STOPPI

What we had: We started with their signature Mandrake Maki made with salmon, crab, hamachi, tuna, and creamy jalapeño. The Butter Lettuce Salad is also a must if only for the yuzu, truffle and wasabi dressing. The Grilled Black Angus Tenderloin with Kabocha puree was exceptionally tender and juicy in every bite. Finish with the mochi dessert for ultimate refreshment.

Who Should Go: For the foodie that loves a trendy scene and exceptional sushi, this is the spot to go with a crew of girlfriends (or boyfriends).

— Kathy Buccio

Mandrake, 210 23rd St., Miami Beach

The Bazaar by José Andrés

What we had: The regular menu at Bazaar by José Andrés is an epic 60-dishes-and-counting pageant of small plates so don’t be surprised when you get the Miami Spice menu and see over a dozen choices to create what amounts to a five-course tasting odyssey. Each diner gets to choose one dish from the snacks, verduros tradicional, fruits and vegetables, carnes y mariscos and dessert of course. Plates start out small with bites of “bagels and lox” - a singular cone of creme fraiche and salmon roe - and get progressively bigger as you go down the list. Mix classics like patatas bravas with their take on a caprese salad that includes orbs of liquid mozzarella. Don’t miss the Cuban coffee-rubbed rib eye with passion fruit sauce and the classic chicken and bechamel croquetas. Desserts of deconstructed key lime pie and S’mores chocolate cake keep the innovative culinary shenanigans going for a sweet finish.

Who should go: Adventurous eaters looking to have a taste of award-winning chef Jose Andres’s whimsical take on Spanish tapas. The more people the better, with an long menu of choices.

— Sara Liss

The Bazaar by José Andrés, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

Traymore Ramen at Traymore by Michael Schwartz

What we had: The tropical flavors of Florida are alive in Traymore’s Miami Spice Menu. Start off with the minty Red Shrimp Ceviche flavored with lemongrass aguachile, cucumber and red onion. It was tough to decide between the Wok Charred Bavette or the Traymore Ramen, but I went for the Ramen and it was pork belly heaven. A hearty mixture of udon noodles, spicy wakame and crispy leeks in a smoked pork broth makes it a winner. Dessert calls for Black Rice Pudding - a sweet trifecta of toasted coconut, sweetened milk and mango.

Who Should Go: Michael Schwartz loyalists will not be disappointed. The space is airy and bright like his other new concept in Edgewater, Amara at Paraiso, but Traymore maintains the architectural spirit of Art Deco. Design buffs and those who prefer locally sourced ingredients and sustainability in general, will have deep appreciation for Traymore.

— Kathy Buccio

Traymore by Michael Schwartz, 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

International Smoke

The Truffle Cesar Salad at International Smoke.

What We Had: The truffle Cesar Salad on the Miami Spice lunch menu is far from basic and full of flavor because each lettuce leaf is individually garnished. The Prime Steak with roasted potatoes, grilled onions, romesco is grilled to perfection with the right amount of crispy tenderness.

Who Should Go: Die hard fans of grilled and smoked meats and dishes will feel right at home at Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s globally inspired hotspot. For those that love family style dining and trying a little bit of everything after a long day of shopping at the mall, this is your destination. Come hungry.

— Kathy Buccio

International Smoke., 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Tuck Room

What we had: iPic’s Tuck Room takes “dinner and a movie” to its logical extreme by providing both a posh lounge and restaurant experience as well as an in-theater food service with a menu of ambitious eats created by James Beard Award-winning chef Sherry Yard. Spice menu starters included creamy tomato bisque, corn croquettes with smoked chipotle aioli and Ceasar salad - all great to snack on during the opening credits of your movie. For mains the choices are salmon with charred asparagus, herb-roasted chicken with caramelized sweet corn and the enormous wagyu “beast” burger with aged cheddar, smoked bacon jam and applewood smoked bacon. For dessert, choose between banana pudding pie, chocolate s’mores cake and black and blue pot pie made with berries, blackberry crumble swirl ice cream and caramel whipped cream.

Who should go: A nice indulgence for movie buffs and those looking for a refined film-watching experience.

—Sara Liss

Tuck Room, 3701 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Rocoto relleno at La Mar by Gaston Acurio.

What We Had: Chef Diego Oca delivers on innovative Peruvian favorites that will have diners coming back from more. Start at the sea, with a Cebiche Negro composed of octopus and fish in a smoked leche de tigre sauce, olive oil, and cucumber. For the entree, the Recoto Relleno cannot be be missed. The Peruvian pepper from arequipa, filled with juicy beef stew, grilled cheese and pastel de papa is Instagram-worthy. Dessert, a warm Peruvian Chocolate purse, was rich and creamy and almost too pretty to eat.

Who Should Go: Lovers of elevated Peruvian cuisine.

-- Kathy Buccio

La Mar by Gaston Acurio, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

Jaya at the Setai

Truffle dumplings at Jaya

What We Had: Chef Vijayudu Veena executes exquisite Asian dishes and the options are plentiful. We went with the Truffle Dumplings (because, truffles). These beautifully prepared scallop dumplings were shown off in a truffle emulsion sauce and shaved truffles. We kept it in the seafood family with the Taandoor Baked Chilean Sea Bass in a cilantro mint marinade, with crispy shallots and tamarind chutney, which gave it a wild, citrusy flavor. We finished off our meal with the Masala Chai Creme Brûlée with spiced chantilly and Pistachio Biscotti.

Who Should Go: If you love Asian cuisine and scene-y South Beach, book a rezzie at Jaya and thank me later.

-- Kathy Buccio

Jaya at the Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach