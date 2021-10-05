Ivanka’s day out: Former first daughter spends day at Miami water park with the family

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Pacific Press/Sipa USA/TNS

Fun in the sun with the fam.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seen during a rare public outing in their new home of South Florida on Sunday.

Paps caught the former White House couple and their three kids at what appears to be Tidal Cove water park in Aventura.

A spokesperson did not confirm to Miami.com that this was the place in the photos, but the signature gray stairs, giant slide and bright green rafts were a dead giveaway to anyone who has ever visited Tidal Cove.

Pictures on The Daily Mail show the Kushners walking around the sprawling property that was voted one of the top 10 new attractions in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2020 Travel Awards last year.

What's Up Weekly A weekly look at what's cool in Miami's dining scene, nightlife and the latest events. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ivanka Trump, 39, was snapped in a tunic covering up a purple swimsuit; her 40 year old hubby was wearing only trunks, his slim frame on full display. They both seemed in a great mood, smiling and kissing; the former first daughter even took a selfie with a fellow guest.

Don’t look for Ivanka posting any content about her perfect pool day on Instagram, despite the fact that the beloved app was down on Monday for many hours.

The businesswoman is not active at all on social media. Her last post was months ago when she got her second COVID vaccine at a CVS pharmacy near her temporary rental apartment in Surfside, and encouraged her followers to do the same.