Did David Beckham just ‘break the Instagram?’ Wife Posh posts racy speedo pic

David Beckham
David Beckham Cliff Hawkins Getty Images

Victoria Beckham was feeling very generous the other day.

On the designer’s Instagram, she shared a private moment with her husband David Beckham at the pool that became quite public.

In the pic, the retired soccer star, 46, is leaning against the edge, his trunks down enough to expose a peek of his well toned backside.

WARNING: IMAGE IS EXPLICIT AND MAY NOT BE APPROPRIATE FOR YOUNGER READERS.

“Happy Sunday,” wrote Posh to her 29 million followers. “You’re welcome!”

Fans were indeed appreciative, even celebrities.

Wrote Elton John’s husband David Furnish: “Bottoms up!”

“Cheeky,” added Donatella Versace.

Other regular everyday citizens thanked the former pop star, 47, for her generosity over the long Labor Day weekend.

“Sharing is caring!”

“How to break the Instagram!”

“My kind of Sunday.”

Others were coveting what the former Spice Girl has had at home for the past 20 years.

“What a lucky lady!” wrote yet another.

The Beckhams are back in South Florida for work and play. The Brits recently celebrated their middle son Romeo’s 19th birthday at Dave Grutman’s new eatery Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami Beach. Another reason to celebrate: A few days later, Romeo signed a contract to play for his father’s Inter Miami CF organization as a member of the club’s USL Fort Lauderdale CF team.

Madeleine Marr
