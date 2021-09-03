David Beckham’s son Romeo signs with Inter Miami’s USL Fort Lauderdale CF team

David & Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 19th birthday at David Grutman’s Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami Beach - Wednesday, September 1, 2021

David Beckham’s son Romeo, who celebrated his 19th birthday in Miami Wednesday, is following in his father’s soccer ball bending footsteps.

The second oldest of the four Beckham children signed a contract to play for his father’s Inter Miami organization as a member of the club’s USL Fort Lauderdale CF team.

The bio on Romeo’s Instagram account, which has three million followers, says: “Footballer for @fortlauderdalecf”. His post from Thursday has a photo of him training in the club’s uniform with the caption “Follow your dreams”. His pop star/fashion designer mother, Victoria, commented: “We are so proud of you Romeo.”

A source confirmed to the Herald that Beckham might make his debut on Saturday as the team plays at home against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, which was first reported by Miami Total Futbol.

Romeo Beckham has been seen training with the Ft. Lauderdale team, which also includes Harvey Neville, son of Inter Miami coach Phil Neville. He also has attended many Inter Miami games with his father.

His signing came on the 25th anniversary week of David Beckham’s English national team debut. The family celebrated Romeo’s birthday at David Grutman’s new Sushi Fly Chicken restaurant in Miami Beach.