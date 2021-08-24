Miami Herald Logo
‘Posh washed up on a Florida beach!’ Victoria Beckham strikes a pose in familiar dress

Victoria Beckham continúa celebrando su cumpleaños por todo Miami.
Victoria Beckham continúa celebrando su cumpleaños por todo Miami. FOTO ARCHIVO

Victoria Beckham is back in the hood.

After spending some time with the family in England, she and hubby David Beckham have returned to South Florida.

The former soccer star is working with his team Inter Miami CF, while the designer is tending to her eponymous fashion line.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria posted a snap of herself surrounded by her high end apparel at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Beach on Monday.

“Starting off my week playing shop girl in our VB section!” she wrote.

The sojourn to South Florida isn’t all business.

The mum of four, 47, also posted snaps of a Mommy and Me day with daughter Harper, 10, by the ocean, possibly close to the department store.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls)

“Posh washed up on a Florida beach!” read the caption.

Beckham doesn’t appear to be wearing a swimsuit, but a black mini dress, reminiscent of the ones she used to wear on stage back in the day with the Spice Girls. Her accessory: a green purse and pail emoji.

Is a bathing suit collection next? Or is she hinting about a tour?

Last month, The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single “Wannabe,” so maybe it was just homage to that.

We don’t know, but we approve the look.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
