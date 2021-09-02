David Beckham’s son celebrated a birthday at Grutman’s soon to open Miami Beach spot

David & Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 19th birthday at David Grutman’s Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami Beach - Wednesday, September 1, 2021/World Red Eye

Another Beckham birthday in Miami.

This latest family member to take a trip around the sun is Romeo.

Dad David, mom Victoria and sister Harper were on hand for the festivities Wednesday night at pal David Grutman’s spanking new Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami Beach. Groot and his wife Isabela were also in on the fun.

A smiling Romeo was presented with a massive eight-tier birthday cake, adorned with family photos, jerseys, soccer balls and the logo of his famous father’s team, Inter Miami CF. Party guests carried life-sized cutouts of the teen’s head.

Earlier in the day, David Beckham posted a sweet throwback snap kissing Romeo, a model and aspiring soccer player, when he was a child.

“Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy. Have the most amazing day. We love you so much and are so proud of the man (almost ) that you have become.. Keep being you and never change.”

SFC, as it is already called by VIPs, is an Asian inspired eatery reminiscent of hip, hidden Tokyo joints. The clubby space, along with two other adjoining eateries, open Friday at the old Firestone tire garage.

Surely, the Beckhams have already hit up Winker’s Diner next door — the menu features a fish and chips entree named after the retired British soccer star who calls the Magic City his second home.

In April, Victoria celebrated her 47th birthday with Grutman and co. at the hospitality guru’s SoBe hot spots GoodTime Hotel and Papi Steak.

The fashion designer seems to be enjoying the South Florida life, hanging out at the beach last week, channeling her Posh Spice days in a mini black dress.