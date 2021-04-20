Victoria Beckham keeps the posh birthday celebrations going all over MIami

Victoria Beckham

Can’t stop the party.

After a huge weekend of all-out partying, Victoria Beckham kept the birthday celebrations going on Monday night.

The former Spice Girls singer, who turned 47 on Saturday, invited her 28.9 million Instagram followers into the fun, showing snaps of her festive night out.

On Posh’s Stories are pics of her at Papi Steak flanked by her adoring soccer star husband David Beckham. “I love you!” wrote Beckham with her signature “x” for a kiss.

Also in on the fun was Papi Steak owner David Grutman and his wife Isabela as well Kardashian pal Foodgod.

Cake? Of course. Seen on the mother of four’s Insta Stories was the masked Papi servers’ dramatic entrance holding a towering, sparkling gold striped cake with her famous name splashed across it.

Beckham, a part time Miami resident, also rang in her bday Friday night at the grand opening of Grutman’s Goodtime Hotel with the whole 305 crew a few blocks away.

We can only imagine what she’ll do for the big 5-0.