Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Victoria Beckham keeps the posh birthday celebrations going all over MIami

Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Can’t stop the party.

After a huge weekend of all-out partying, Victoria Beckham kept the birthday celebrations going on Monday night.

The former Spice Girls singer, who turned 47 on Saturday, invited her 28.9 million Instagram followers into the fun, showing snaps of her festive night out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

On Posh’s Stories are pics of her at Papi Steak flanked by her adoring soccer star husband David Beckham. “I love you!” wrote Beckham with her signature “x” for a kiss.

Also in on the fun was Papi Steak owner David Grutman and his wife Isabela as well Kardashian pal Foodgod.

Read Next

Cake? Of course. Seen on the mother of four’s Insta Stories was the masked Papi servers’ dramatic entrance holding a towering, sparkling gold striped cake with her famous name splashed across it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Foodgod (@foodgod)

Beckham, a part time Miami resident, also rang in her bday Friday night at the grand opening of Grutman’s Goodtime Hotel with the whole 305 crew a few blocks away.

We can only imagine what she’ll do for the big 5-0.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service