David Grutman and Pharrell host huge bash to celebrate their new Miami Beach hotel

David Grutman and Pharrell

It’s 2021. More than ready for a good time?

David Grutman and Pharrell certainly are: The nightlife king and chart-topping singer (who also own Swan Miami) have officially opened their Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

Mayor Suarez and local businessman Alex Piriz

The first thing to expect from the 266-room property on 6th Street and Washington is a lot of pink. A happy color, if you will.

The high-wattage guest list at a grand opening party Tuesday night included action director Michael Bay; superstar DJs Cedric Gervais and David Guetta; and Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez.

Invitees milled about the gorgeous space, taking selfies in the elevator adorned with alligator wallpaper; strolled through the lush garden sipping on lavender cocktails; and chilled in the pastel-tinged parlor with overstuffed couches and frilly decor.

The restaurant, too, is open and taking reservations. Strawberry Moon, on the third floor, serves up classic meets casual Mediterranean fare.

David Grutman, Cedric Gervais and Nicola Siervo at the opening of the Goodtime Hotel World Red Eye

In October, Grutman told Miami.com what motivated the busy father of two to get into the hotel business.

“We were able to curate the public space to work in synergy of how we entertain,” the LIV owner said of the $200 million project. “That was the biggest draw.”