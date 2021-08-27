This luxury resort near Miami was just named the best waterfront hotel in the U.S. again

The best waterfront hotel in the United States is in Sunny Isles Beach, according to USA Today’s 10Best awards.

Acqualina Resort simply can’t lose.

The luxury resort in Sunny Isles Beach, was named the best waterfront hotel in the country for the fifth year in a row in the 2021 10Best Readers Choice Awards by USA Today.

The resort, also home to residences and a spa by Espa, was singled out for its views, pools and little touches that make a stay there special.

“Located on the Florida Riviera, this award-winning Miami resort’s setting resembles an all-inclusive villa, with a vast tropical beachfront and luxurious extras like fresh fruit and homemade biscotti delivered to the rooms, a marine biology-based children’s program and heavenly spa access. Lavish accommodations boast stunning views, while three pools add to the appeal,” USA Today wrote.

The historic Don CeSar in St. Petersburg also made the top 10 list, with USA Today writing: “If you dream of lounging on a white sandy beach watching an unobstructed view of the sun setting across the Gulf of Mexico, you belong at the Don CeSar Resort.”

The 10Best winners are chosen in a two-tier process. Experts and editors select the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners are chosen by popular vote.

One of the four pools at Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach. Damond Brown

Winning awards seems to come naturally to Acqualina, which was named to the 2021 Forbes Five-Star list (and has been for nine years in a row). Acqualina also made Tripadvisor’s 2021 Best of the Best list in the hotel category and was named the best hotel in the continental U.S. by U.S. News & World Report.

Early in 2021, the resort opened Ke-uh, a tapas-style Japanese restaurant.

“During these challenging times of COVID-19, we have worked very hard to achieve and maintain a high level of excellence all with a focus on creating the most exceptional luxury experiences,” said Acqualina CEO and partner Deborah Yager Fleming in a statement.

Acqualina Resort

Where: 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

More information: www.acqualinaresort.com or 877-312-9742

The Beach Club pool at Acqualina Resort.