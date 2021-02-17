These Miami luxury hotels, restaurants and spas made the 2021 Forbes Five-Star list

Faena Hotel Miami Beach earned Forbes Five-Star honors. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Forbes has verified luxury once again, and that’s good news for some hotels, restaurants and spas in or near Miami.

The 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners are out, and the usual suspects are back on the list. The six Five-Star Miami hotels that earned Five-Star honors in 2020 earned them again in 2021, including Acqualina Resort & Residences, which was just ranked one of the best resorts in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

The 2021 Four-Star lists are mostly the same as 2020, with the notable exception of Le Sirenuse from the Four-Star restaurant list. Le Sirenuse closed in August 2020 (a new restaurant, Lido, recently opened in its space at the historic Surf Club in Surfside).

Forbes determined the 63rd annual list in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, writing that it is “more important than ever before that properties demonstrate the utmost regard for their guests’ well-being: 75 percent of a hotel’s rating is based on its service and genuine care and concern shown by the staff, while 25 percent is determined by the quality of its facilities.”

Inspectors stayed at each hotel for three days and two nights, testing up to 900 standards, including whether a room is set up to help guests sleep to the quality of the decor.

Here are the Miami hotels, restaurants and spas that earned Forbes honors.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami

Five-Star hotels

Acqualina Resort and Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

Faena Miami Beach

Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Surfside

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

The Setai Miami Beach

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Bal Harbour

Five-Star restaurant

Naoe, Miami

Five-Star spas

Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Remede Spa Bal Harbour

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental

Four-Star hotels

1 Hotel South Beach

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach

Fisher Island Club Hotel & Resort

Four Seasons Miami

The Miami Beach Edition

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Trump International Beach Resort Miami, Sunny Isles Beach

Trump Doral Miami

Four-Star restaurants

Los Fuegos, Miami Beach

Palme d’Or, Coral Gables

Pao, Miami Beach

Four-Star spas

Aquanox Spa, Sunny Isles Beach

Lapis the Spa at Fontainebleau, Miami Beach

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Miami Beach

The Spa at Carillon Miami Beach

The Spa at Miami Beach Edition

Tierra Santa Healing House, Miami Beach

Valmont for the Spa at The Setai, Miami Beach

Recommended hotels

The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach

The Biltmore, Coral Gables

Casa Marina Key West, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Como Metropolitan Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Florida Keys

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

The Marker Waterfront Resort, Florida Keys

Recommended restaurants

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Aventura

Hakkasan Miami

Il Mulino New York, Sunny Isles Beach

Matador Room, Miami Beach

Scarpetta, Miami Beach

