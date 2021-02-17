Where To Stay
These Miami luxury hotels, restaurants and spas made the 2021 Forbes Five-Star list
Forbes has verified luxury once again, and that’s good news for some hotels, restaurants and spas in or near Miami.
The 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners are out, and the usual suspects are back on the list. The six Five-Star Miami hotels that earned Five-Star honors in 2020 earned them again in 2021, including Acqualina Resort & Residences, which was just ranked one of the best resorts in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The 2021 Four-Star lists are mostly the same as 2020, with the notable exception of Le Sirenuse from the Four-Star restaurant list. Le Sirenuse closed in August 2020 (a new restaurant, Lido, recently opened in its space at the historic Surf Club in Surfside).
Forbes determined the 63rd annual list in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, writing that it is “more important than ever before that properties demonstrate the utmost regard for their guests’ well-being: 75 percent of a hotel’s rating is based on its service and genuine care and concern shown by the staff, while 25 percent is determined by the quality of its facilities.”
Inspectors stayed at each hotel for three days and two nights, testing up to 900 standards, including whether a room is set up to help guests sleep to the quality of the decor.
Here are the Miami hotels, restaurants and spas that earned Forbes honors.
Five-Star hotels
Acqualina Resort and Residences, Sunny Isles Beach
Faena Miami Beach
Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Surfside
Mandarin Oriental, Miami
The Setai Miami Beach
St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Bal Harbour
Five-Star restaurant
Naoe, Miami
Five-Star spas
Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Remede Spa Bal Harbour
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club
The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental
Four-Star hotels
1 Hotel South Beach
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach
Fisher Island Club Hotel & Resort
Four Seasons Miami
The Miami Beach Edition
The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
Trump International Beach Resort Miami, Sunny Isles Beach
Trump Doral Miami
Four-Star restaurants
Los Fuegos, Miami Beach
Palme d’Or, Coral Gables
Pao, Miami Beach
Four-Star spas
Aquanox Spa, Sunny Isles Beach
Lapis the Spa at Fontainebleau, Miami Beach
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Miami Beach
The Spa at Carillon Miami Beach
The Spa at Miami Beach Edition
Tierra Santa Healing House, Miami Beach
Valmont for the Spa at The Setai, Miami Beach
Recommended hotels
The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach
The Biltmore, Coral Gables
Casa Marina Key West, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Como Metropolitan Miami Beach
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Florida Keys
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
The Marker Waterfront Resort, Florida Keys
Recommended restaurants
Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Aventura
Hakkasan Miami
Il Mulino New York, Sunny Isles Beach
Matador Room, Miami Beach
Scarpetta, Miami Beach
