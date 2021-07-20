Dump the skinny jeans and lose the beard, Wynwood. Hipster heaven is now in Broward

Wynwood, famous for its murals, is no longer the epicenter of hipsters in South Florida, according to a new study.

Wynwood has just lost its hipster crown.

According to a new study, the neighborhood once labeled a top hangout for the trendy is no longer the epicenter of hipsterness, no longer a hotter (and we do mean hotter) version of Brooklyn.

In fact, South Florida hipsters are apparently flocking to a new spot in Broward County: Fort Lauderdale.

The website Lawnstarter has just released its 2021 list of Best Cities for Hipsters, and Miami is nowhere near the top 10. Fort Lauderdale, however, is No. 4.

Now before you ask why a website that helps you find a lawn service would know a damn thing about hipsters, since hipsters do not mess with lawns, let us explain. Lawnstarter ranks cities by all sorts of vital and important factors, from the Horniest Cities in America (Miami didn’t crack the top 10 there either, though Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale did) to the Best Cities to Get (and Stay) Married (sorry, Miami — better call an attorney).

Miami was ranked No. 1 for naked gardening, though honestly we wish everybody would put on some pants.

To figure out the Best Cities for Hipsters, Lawnstarter examined factors including access to thrift stores, farmers markets, and record stores in addition to urban gardening- and biking-friendliness. Fort Lauderdale scored highly in the thrift store and urban gardening categories, but frankly, we still don’t want to ride a bike around there because Miami drivers can point their cars north. FTL also ranked No. 3 in the food and drink category but low (107) in “lifestyle.”

The top hipster city was San Francisco, followed by Portland, Oregon, and Oakland. The rest of the top 10 hipster cities are Jersey City; Tempe, Arizona; Huntington Beach, California; Honolulu; Providence, Rhode Island; and New Orleans.

Miami came in at a dispiriting No. 39, behind St. Petersburg and Tampa (!). Not even a less crowded Wynwood Walls or the popular Oasis venue could improve its standing.

The least hipstery place on the map? Amarillo, Texas. With five cities in the bottom 10, Texas is either hell or paradise, depending on how much avocado toast you eat.

Not even the new(ish) Oasis venue in Wynwood could push the neighborhood to its former hipster greatness.